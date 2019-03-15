Somos Solar named semi-finalist in int’l award competition for Ciales project

March 15, 2019 149

The Somos Solar Foundation was selected as a worldwide finalist of the Microgrid Greater Good Awards for its project to convert Toro Negro into the island’s first solar community, the nonprofit announced.

The awards are granted bypublication Microgrid Knowledge to solar energy microgrid projects that can be replicated, that offer a benefit to society and improve the quality of life of communities.

The Toro Negro project in Ciales was selected as a finalist from among 100 other projects in the categoryof remote microgrids for the greater good. The nomination comes as the community prepares to welcome this weekend the visit of several members of the U.S. House of Representatives Committee on Natural Resources.

The jury, composed of expertsfrom the renewable energy industry will select the winners, considering aspectssuch as its contribution to improving the quality of life, reduced energy costs, increased reliability, reduced emissions and improving local economy, among others.

The Toro Negro project energized 28 residences. The community faced the challenges of an outdated electrical system, which was severely affected by Hurricane María and that left it without service for eight months.

The winners of the Microgrid Greater Good Awards will be announced during the microgrid 2019: Shaping the New Electric Grid convention, to be held in California in May.