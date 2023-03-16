10 Great American Cookies, Marble Slab Creamery stores to open in Puerto Rico

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

New deal marks first co-branded locations for Great American Cookies in Puerto Rico.

FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands Inc., parent company of Great American Cookies and Marble Slab Creamery announced a new development deal to open 10 new co-branded locations in Puerto Rico, in partnership with franchisee Conceptos Restaurants LLC.

The Great American Cookies and Marble Slab Creamery locations are set to open over the next five years with the first two locations slated to open by 2024.

“Franchisees like Joezer Serrano Rivera and Brian De Leon at Conceptos Restaurants continue to see the value in building their portfolio within the FAT Brands family,” said Taylor Wiederhorn, chief development officer of FAT Brands.

Last year, California-based FAT announced a development deal to open 10 new Fatburgers and Buffalo’s Express locations in Puerto Rico, with the same franchisee, as News is my Business reported.

“Not only will they be bringing Great American Cookies and Marble Slab Creamery to the island, they also recently committed to opening 10 new Fatburger and Buffalo’s Express locations over the next five years. We look forward to seeing our presence continue to grow in Puerto Rico, especially with such committed partners,” Wiederhorn said.

For nearly 40 years, Marble Slab Creamery has relied on the frozen slab technique to offer homemade, small-batch ice cream with free unlimited mix-ins, shakes in a variety of flavors, and ice cream cakes.

Meanwhile, since 1977, Great American Cookies has been known for its Original Cookie Cake, chocolate chip cookies, brownies, and Double Doozies, made with icing sandwiched between two cookies.

FAT Brands currently owns 17 restaurant brands: Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli’s, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, and franchises and owns more than 2,300 units worldwide.