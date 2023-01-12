Fazoli’s to open 1st Puerto Rico location this year

Since opening its first location in 1988 Kentucky-based Fazoli's has been known for its unlimited breadsticks and pasta entrees. (Credit: Fazoli's website)

Fazoli’s, which is called by its parent company “America’s largest premium” quick service Italian restaurant chain, will open its first location in Puerto Rico this year.

FAT (Fresh Authentic Tasty) Brands announced Thursday a development agreement in partnership with franchisee Jorge Rodríguez Lockwood, known for co-founding the fast-casual La Parrilla Argentina local restaurant, for five Fazoli’s locations in Puerto Rico over the next six years, with the first expected to open “in late 2023.”

Since opening its first location in 1988, Kentucky-based Fazoli’s has been known for its unlimited breadsticks and pasta entrees. It owns and operates some 220 restaurants in 27 states. Menu offerings also include sandwiches, salads, pizza and desserts.

“The demand for high-quality, quick-service concepts in Puerto Rico only continues to grow so we anticipate a strong reception for Fazoli’s when we make our official debut on the island,” said Taylor Wiederhorn, chief development officer of FAT Brands. “This development deal is also significant as it serves as a strong foundation for growing Fazoli’s on an international scale, which is a key strategic growth pillar for the brand.”

Fazoli’s was ranked No. 7 seven on FastCasual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” list last year, when it was also named to Technomic’s “Top 500 Chain Restaurant Report.” It was selected as one of the “Top 50 Global Fast Casual Innovators in 2021” by Foodable, as well as one of the “Top 200 Franchises in 2021” by Franchise Business Review. The restaurant chain was also a recipient of the 2021 American Business Awards Gold Stevie Awards in Food & Beverage for company of the year.

Among FAT Brands’ other 17 restaurant brands are Johnny Rockets, and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses. It franchises and owns more than 2,300 units worldwide.