10th edition of Technology Inventions Party returns Nov. 4-5

The 10th edition of the Technology Inventions Party, an event that seeks to expose children and young people to experiences of interaction with new technologies, which will support them in the future to develop careers related to E.S.T.R.E.A.M. (Esports, Science, Technology, Robotics, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics), will be held Nov. 4-5 at the Polytechnic University in Hato Rey.

Participants will have the opportunity to visit the different stations and experiment with technologies such as educational robotics, virtual reality, video games, drones, programming, among others.

At the robotics stations, participants will have the opportunity to do challenges simulating the national competitions of the Puerto Rico National Robot Olympiad, a competition where the island’s representatives are selected for the World Robotics Olympiad.

At another stations, high schools will be able to compete in the Urban Search and Rescue Challenge, in which the participants create a robot that simulates looking for a possible artifact and takes it to a safe place, guided by the students through cameras in virtual reality glasses.

There will be drone stations, where participants must complete the challenges of the arches and reach safety. In the virtual reality station, they must complete a surprise mission. There will be bowling stations with robots, sumo bots, among other fun challenges.

At the video game station there will be competitions in the main games of the moment. On Nov. 5, the first intercollegiate esports league of the Puerto Rico Esport League will participate, and the action of the Ciclón School Party continues, in which schools and colleges face each other for the championship.

The TIP (as the event is known), organized by Techno Inventors, will run from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. both days.

“Future professions revolve around technological advancement. The video game industry, the incursion of virtual reality and everything related to robotics, works through programming,” said César Cabrera, president of Techno Inventors.

“The principal companies worldwide are the product of programming. On the other hand, electronic sports are currently the most paid sport in the world, above the main traditional sports, and what is projected is much greater growth,” he said.