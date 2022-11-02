Type to search

Free event seeks to support Puerto Rican entrepreneurs

Contributor November 2, 2022
Mentorship Day, the first official event of the Puerto Rico ICON Institute, aims to connect local entrepreneurs with the resources needed for exponential business growth.

With the goal of supporting entrepreneurship through mentorship and education, the Puerto Rico ICON Institute is organizing its first official event, Mentorship Day, which will take place Nov. 8 from 11:30 a.m. until 6:30 p.m. at the Ritz-Carlton Reserve, Dorado Beach.

The half-day event will consist of a series of discussions that will explore relevant topics in business. Completely free of charge, this event was created for the benefit of startups and emerging entrepreneurs looking to take their businesses to the next level.

“It is necessary to promote initiatives that provide mentorship, support and investment capital to our young entrepreneurs and potential investors in Puerto Rico,” said Richard Santana, co-founder of the Puerto Rico ICON Institute.

“For this reason, we have dedicated a space within our conference for entrepreneurs to identify business opportunities, learn from the experiences of renowned entrepreneurs and create great connections through networking,” he said.

The event’s agenda will consist of content pertaining to growing a business with the support of resources such as Omar Zinoveev from Banco Popular, Brian Bourgerie from Invest Puerto Rico, Brenda Marrero from BMA Group Global, and Mónica Rocafort from Parallel18.

Participants will learn how to raise capital, expand a startup, and maximize the benefits available to entrepreneurs. At the end of the event, participants and panelists may participate in a networking session designed to facilitate the exchange of ideas, experiences, and contacts, organizers said.

“Puerto Rico is the ideal destination to conduct business due to its multiple advantages and competitive opportunities in areas such as tourism, human resources, culture, lifestyle, among many others,” said ICON Co-founder Karla Barrera.

“With this event, we look to facilitate the creation of more small and medium businesses and encourage investment in the local market,” she said.

Limited spaces for Mentorship Day are available. Those interested in participating in the event must fill out an online application.

This story was written by our staff based on a press release.
collaborator@newsismybusiness.com
