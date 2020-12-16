Type to search

$12M Palacio Provincial Hotel to open in Old San Juan this month

Contributor December 16, 2020
Inspired by the historical and architectural authenticity of the building, which the National Register of Historic Buildings calls one of the architectural jewels of the historic district, interior designer and space planner, Jorge Rosselló, oversaw the design of the hotel.

The emblematic structure in front of the Plaza de Armas in Old San Juan, which originally housed the Provincial Council of Spain in Puerto Rico, will open its doors as a historic hotel later this month.

The property underwent a $12 million renovation to house 43 rooms, an open-air restaurant, event hall, a library, and a rooftop terrace with an infinity pool, jacuzzi and a bar with views of the Bay of San Juan and the colonial city.

Desarrollos Metropolitanos and GB Project Management, LLC led the construction and restoration work, a development that will create about 50 permanent jobs. 

“We’re committed to preserving and enhancing the historical and cultural heritage of Puerto Rico and Old San Juan, and their economic and touristic development,” said Arnold Benus, representative of International Hospitality Enterprises (IHE) owners.

IHE, led by seasoned hotelier Hugh Andrews, will manage the hotel as a sister property to Hotel El Convento, with Alfredo Arroyo and Adrián Mercado-Berlingeri, who are the general manager and sales director, respectively, of both properties. 

“Our trajectory has been guided by this commitment to the El Convento, La Concha Resort and Condado Vanderbilt hotels, located in historic buildings of great cultural value, which are joined now by the Hotel Palacio Provincial,” said Benus.

The storied building once housed the first office of the United States Postal Service, the Insular Library, and the telegraph and telephone office, among others.

More recently, the Palacio de la Diputación served as the workplace of the Puerto Rico State Department during the second half of the 20th century.

