23 P.R.-based companies look to do business in Orlando

May 30, 2019 156

A delegation of 23 Puerto Rican companies representing various economic sectors will be participating in a multi-sector trade mission to the city of Orlando through May 31, organized by the Puerto Rico Trade and Export Company.

The mission seeks to take advantage of the opportunities for expansion and growth offered by the stateside market for local companies, said agency Executive Director Ricardo Llerandi.

“Orlando is a market of great interest among local entrepreneurs due to its geographical proximity and its high concentration of Latino population,” Llerandi said.

“These factors, combined with the quality and variety of our local products and services, make this market one of high potential for purchase, growth and exposure for our companies,” he said, adding the Orlando market represents a gateway to other jurisdictions.

Companies representing a variety of sectors — services, beverages and food, health, creative services and technology — are networking in Orlando, he said. Meetings have been set up with representatives from companies including Disney, Sysco Foods, Duke Energy, Dave Construction and Plaza Provision, among others.

In all, the companies participating in the mission have a combined 120 business meetings with potential clients scheduled.

The delegation included: All Green Construction Products & Ways to Build Services, LLC. & Best Basalt Fiber, Corp., Brands Of Holding Inc., Café Hacienda Muñoz, CIC Construction Group, Cogen Right Fit LLC, Destileria Coqui Inc, Eurocaribe Packing Company, Inc, GM Financial & Marketing Strategies, Holsum PR, InnovaCreate, Instituto de Educación Superior, ITGroup Technology Consultants, Inc., K & J Distributors, Kode Services LLC dba OnNet, Mega Tech Distributor, PR Food Exchange, LLC, Puerto Rico Water Treatment, Inc., Servimetal, Stratellic, Group, Synerlution, Olein Recovery Corp. and Paletados.