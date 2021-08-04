$250K Trackman Range opens at Bahía Beach Resort & Golf Club

The Trackman Range will be available at no cost to Bahía Beach Resort & Golf Club members and The St. Regis Bahía Beach Resort guests who will have access to tablets to be used at the practice center.

The Bahía Beach Resort & Golf Club in Río Grande announced the integration and opening of the Trackman Range technology that allows golfers and amateurs to go from practicing using eight points to capture ultra-precise information on their shots, to accessing a series of games, or playing virtually on another course with Virtual Golf software.

The new Trackman Range was installed following an investment of more than $250,000, Bahía Beach Resort & Golf Club CEO Rolando E. Padua and Alberto Ríos, general manager of the golf club announced.

“At Bahía Beach Resort we always aspire to provide our members, guests, and visitors with unique and innovative experiences, such as this technology that we’re incorporating into our offer today,” said Padua.

“With the Trackman Range, golfers will be able to choose between playing recreationally, keeping track of their practices, or virtually moving from our course to world-renowned other courses such as The Old Course at St. Andrews or the TPC Sawgrass,” he added.

“This, in addition, will result in greater recognition for our area and destination, as it is an additional attraction for locals and tourists who love this sport who will now have more reasons to visit us,” he said.

Golf club members will be able to practice with purpose, while gaining valuable insight into their performance. The application collects data from a radar system that allows the player to track and store the most essential data for each: ball speed, launch angle and direction, carry, total distance and lateral distance from the pin.

So, golf stars use the Trackman Range as part of their practice and preparation, as well as the transmissions of the global chains Golf Channel, ESPN, BBC and CNN World, hotel officials said.