Andersen Global expands into Puerto Rico with San Juan-based law firm

Andersen Global is extending its reach into the Puerto Rican market with a collaboration agreement with San Juan-based law firm Casillas, Santiago & Torres, LLC (CST Law).

Founded in 2011, CST Law is a full-service firm focusing on business and commercial law with capabilities in corporate, tax, commercial and employment law litigation, real estate, immigration, labor and employment law, employee benefits and government affairs.

The firm covers a variety of industries such as retail, wholesale, real estate, manufacturing, tourism, financial services, technology, telecommunications, and construction, providing legal services to a range of clients including major multinational companies.

“Our firm has built long-lasting relationships with our clients through our commitment to transparency and quality of work we provide,” said Managing Partner Luis L. Torres.

“As our clients’ operations continue to expand into multiple jurisdictions, their need for integrated and seamless services also increases. Our collaboration with Andersen Global supports our clients’ needs and allows us to provide them with synergistic solutions regardless of borders,” he said.

Meanwhile, Andersen CEO Mark Vorsatz said: “CST Law’s approach and service offerings complement our global organization’s capabilities.”

“Their professionals’ technical expertise and deep understanding of Puerto Rico’s legal and business landscape bring added value to our clients as we continue to focus on expanding our organization’s global platform and increasing our competitiveness at the local and international level,” he said.

Andersen Global is an international association of legally separate, independent member firms comprised of tax and legal professionals around the world.

Established in 2013 by US member firm Andersen Tax LLC, Andersen Global now has more than 8,000 professionals worldwide and a presence in more than 283 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms.