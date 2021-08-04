Frontier Airlines announces new direct, nonstop Jacksonville/San Juan route

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The airline is also expanding significantly in Miami with nine new routes, including its first-ever service to Aruba, along with flights to the Turks & Caicos.

Low-fare carrier Frontier Airlines announced 15 new nonstop routes, including three-times weekly service between Jacksonville International Airport in Florida and San Juan’s Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport (LMM).

The airline is also expanding significantly in Miami with nine new routes, including its first-ever service to Aruba, along with flights to the Turks & Caicos.

“We’re thrilled to continue Frontier’s remarkable growth streak with the announcement of 15 new nonstop routes, including our first-ever service to Aruba and new international routes from Denver, Newark and Philadelphia,” said Daniel Shurz, senior vice president of commercial, Frontier Airlines.

“We continue to focus on adding service to markets where our ‘Low Fares Done Right’ approach benefits customers and stimulates demand with affordable fares and convenient service. Today’s expansion holds true to that cornerstone and offers travelers new routes to some of the most popular domestic and international vacation destinations,” he said.

The Jacksonville/San Juan service will begin Nov. 1, the carrier confirmed.