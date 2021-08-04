Execs named to BluHost, MCS, Hilton, Aspira, and Iberia

This week’s edition of Climbing the Corporate Ladder includes several executive appointments across a broad range of industries, namely tourism, health insurance, and travel.

From left: Valerie Toledo, Karina de Hoyos, Jomarie Arturet, Rosa Desarden, and Alicia Marqués.

BluHost names new all-female sales and marketing staff

BluHost announced the appointment of five executive women to fill different positions within its sales and marketing departs for Hyatt Place, Hyatt House and the restaurants that are part of the company’s portfolio.

Jomarie Arturet has been named vp of sales and marketing, Karina De Hoyos, serves as director of sales and marketing for the Hyatt House and Hyatt Place hotels in San Juan, Rosa Desarden is the sales director of the Hyatt Place Bayamón and Hyatt Place Manatí hotels, Valerie Toledo holds the position of revenue manager for all hotels, while Alicia Marqués, as marketing manager for BuHost, oversees all digital marketing and social media strategies.

The five executives are “innovative, passionate and respected” leaders in the hospitality industry for their significant accomplishments, company executives said.

The combination of experiences in sales, marketing and digital will allow expanding the options for those travelers looking for ways to explore and discover Puerto Rico through the eyes of the island’s residents.

Arturet’s responsibilities include managing the hotels’ internal and external sales force, reservations, and marketing. The work is coupled with developing marketing strategies for the Barullo Taberna Española, La Barrita del Lado, La Central by Mario Pagán, Arena Medalla and Pudge’s Pizza restaurants, located in the T-Mobile District in San Juan.

The executive has more than 20 years of experience as a leader in the hospitality industry. She also has a bachelor’s degree in hotel and restaurant management from the University of Puerto Rico.

Ramón L. “Monchi” del Valle- Biascoechea

MCS appoints SVP of marketing and corporate communications

Medical Card System health plan has appointed veteran publicist Ramón L. “Monchi” del Valle-Biascoechea as its new senior vice president of marketing and corporate communications. As he leads these areas of the company, he’ll be sharing his experience and strategic vision.

Del Valle-Biascoechea has more than 30 years of experience in the competitive advertising and communications sector, and is known for his work in the pharmaceutical, energy and healthcare industries, among others, in Puerto Rico, the United States and Latin America. For the past 17 years, the executive has strategically advised the company he joins today in communications, publicity, and public policy.

Del Valle-Biascoechea began his career as an executive at Young & Rubicam / Burson Marsteller agency. He later founded and led Miramar Communications. As part of these agencies, he worked on campaigns for Hewlett-Packard, Pfizer Pharmaceuticals and Samsung, among other projects that transcended the Americas.

Finally, and prior to joining MCS, del Valle-Biascoechea was part of Lopito, Ileana & Howie, where he led and provided advice on MCS’s account.

Yassette Rodríguez

Hilton Ponce names GM

Hilton Ponce Golf & Casino Resort, owned by Destilería Serrallés and managed by Hilton Management Services, has promoted Yassette Rodríguez to general manager. Most recently, Rodríguez served as the resort’s director of operations.

With her 24 years of hospitality experience, Rodríguez will be responsible for overseeing the day-to-day operations of the 255-room hotel, including all aspects of the casino and 27-hole championship golf course.

Rodríguez has held several leadership roles in hotels across the island, before joining Hilton Ponce in 2005 and becoming Director of Finance. She graduated from the University of Puerto Rico, Mayagüez Campus with a master’s degree in Business Administration and is a Certified Public Accountant.

Aspira names new exec. director

Baruch O. Caballero, president of the Board of Directors of ASPIRA Puerto Rico, announced that William Gómez-Cedeño, was appointed on July 2020 as executive director of the organization.

Willam Gómez

Gómez has a master’s degree in Education with a minor in Counseling from the University of Puerto Rico and a bachelor’s degree in Education with a minor in Spanish from the same college.

Gómez’s work experience includes the positions of Deputy Director of ASPIRA and Director of Programs among which are Talent Search, Upward Bound, Education and Prevention of STD/HIV/AIDS, Veterans and Bridge to Employment.

In addition, he was supervisor of the Talent Search Program, Coordinator of Rescate and Entre Iguales Projects, advisor of the Talent Search Program and director of the Supplementary Educational Service Project of the Department of Education at ASPIRA.

His professional life began as a teacher in the Puerto Rico Department of Education. Represented ASPIRA in the Metropolitan Alliance for Education, a project sponsored by the Ford Foundation. Gómez has represented ASPIRA in organizations such as the Puerto Rico College Board, the United Way, Puerto Rico Chamber of Commerce, the Puerto Rico Manufacturers Association, and the United Retailers Association.

Gabriel Domínguez-Villar

Iberia names new commercial delegate

Iberia airlines’ Latin America sales department, led by Víctor Moneo, has appointed Gabriel Domínguez-Villar, as its new commercial delegate for Iberia in Mexico and Puerto Rico.

He will succeed Marta Sánchez-Oquillas who joins the airline’s Europe, Middle East, US, and Asia sales management as business developer manager for the UK and Ireland.

Domínguez-Villar has a degree in Economics and Market Research and Techniques, both degrees from the University of Granada, and an MBA from the School of Industrial Organization, an International specialty from the EM Lyon (France) and an Executive Business Management Program at the Centro de Estudios Garrigues (Madrid).

He began his professional career in Iberia in 2014 in revenue management: first as long-haul pricing manager and, three years later, as long-haul demand and pricing manager.

In 2019, he joined Iberia’s Commercial Directorate as commercial delegate in Central America and Venezuela, based in Panama.

Previously, at PepsiCo Spain he worked on price strategies in the revenue management division and several positions at Heineken Spain in the areas of financial, commercial and marketing control.