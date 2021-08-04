Type to search

Featured Telecommunications/Technology

DirecTV becomes standalone video business after split from AT&T

Contributor August 4, 2021
AT&T contributed its US video business unit to the new entity in exchange for preferred units as well as a 70% interest in the common units of DIRECTV.

DirecTV announced that AT&T and TPG Capital have closed on the agreement announced in February 2021 to establish DirecTV as a separate video company.

Under this new company, DirecTV owns and operates the former AT&T US and Puerto Rico video business unit.

With the new company, there will no change to the products and services offered in Puerto Rico, and DIRECTV’s “dedication to customer service remains a top priority,” the companies confirmed.

The new structure will allow greater focus, flexibility, and resources to best position the business to succeed in the long term as well as deliver on a commitment to current and future customers, employees, and shareholders.

AT&T contributed its US video business unit to the new entity in exchange for preferred units as well as a 70% interest in the common units of DIRECTV. TPG contributed approximately $1.8 billion in cash to DirecTV in exchange for preferred units and a 30% interest in common units of the new company.

The DirecTV board will include Bill Morrow, CEO of DirecTV, and the following additional voting board members: Steve McGaw and Thaddeus Arroyo, appointed by AT&T; and David Trujillo and John Flynn, appointed by TPG.

At close, AT&T received $7.1 billion in cash ($7.6 billion net of approximately $470 million cash on hand) and transferred approximately $195 million of video business debt. AT&T expects this transaction will help support its debt reduction efforts, with plans to reach a net debt-to-adjusted EBITDA of below 2.5x by year-end 2023.

Not included in this transaction are WarnerMedia’s HBO Max streaming platform and regional sports networks, both of which are part of the pending WarnerMedia-Discovery transaction; Vrio (AT&T’s Latin American video operations, which are being sold to Grupo Werthein); U-verse network assets; and AT&T’s Sky Mexico investment.

DirecTV will continue to offer HBO Max to subscribers along with any bundled wireless or broadband services and associated customer discounts.

“This is a watershed moment for DirecTV as we return to a singular focus on providing a stellar video experience,” said Bill Morrow, CEO of DirecTV. “Building on our recent momentum, we are well-positioned to bring unparalleled choice and value to all of our customers under one iconic brand whether they beam it or stream it.”

Author Details
Contributor
Author Details
This story was written by our staff based on a press release.
collaborator@newsismybusiness.com
Tags:

You Might also Like

Liberty Puerto Rico nearly triples revenue in 1st full quarter after AT&T acquisition
Contributor May 7, 2021
Fitch upgrades Liberty Puerto Rico’s credit rating, as it launches co-branding campaign
Michelle Kantrow-Vázquez May 3, 2021
Liberty Puerto Rico to pump $70M into local, USVI network this year
Michelle Kantrow-Vázquez March 2, 2021
Op-Ed: Liberty Puerto Rico wraps up ‘challenging year’ on positive note
Contributor December 29, 2020

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DOLLARS & SENSE PODCAST
QUOTE OF THE WEEK

“By joining AT&T Mobility of Puerto Rico with Liberty Puerto Rico, we can offer more benefits, more services, and more convenience to our customers.

 

— Naji Khoury, CEO of Liberty Puerto Rico.

Related Stories

Liberty Puerto Rico nearly triples revenue in 1st full quarter after AT&T acquisition
Fitch upgrades Liberty Puerto Rico’s credit rating, as it launches co-branding campaign
Liberty Puerto Rico to pump $70M into local, USVI network this year
Op-Ed: Liberty Puerto Rico wraps up ‘challenging year’ on positive note
More about NIMB

We are:
©2021 News is My Business. All Rights Reserved.