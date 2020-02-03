2nd edition of HIRE health industry job fair slated for April 2-3

February 3, 2020 146

The second edition of the Health Industry Recruitment Event (HIRE) will take place on April 2-3 at the Puerto Rico Convention Center to provide opportunities to those who wish to work in the sector.

The convention seeks to connect health industry job seekers with institutions and systems that are looking for employees, including: Doctors; nurses; administrative staff; therapists; maintenance staff; medical technologists; security; chefs; nutritionists; pharmacists; pharmacy assistants; and paramedics.

This free-of-charge event will have three areas where participants will be able to receive information about available jobs, while residents and medical students will be able to go through interviews, so they have a more accurate idea of the specific needs of each institution.

There will also be continuing education through the HIMA San Pablo Educational Foundation and the opportunity to drop off resumes for the different positions available.

“The first event provided us with a lot of information, both from the attendees and from the health institutions that participated in it,” said Salvador Rovira, developer of the HIRE convention.

“It served as a link for residents to have a unique opportunity to have a face-to-face meeting and see the different offers that each of the island’s hospitals and health centers have,” he said.

“Our great satisfaction of the first edition of HIRE was how the vast majority of the attendees came out with interviews or job offers,” Rovira said. “After having several conversations, we took the initiative to expand the event and give the opportunity to anyone who wants a job in the field of health.”

