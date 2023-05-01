3 Puerto Rico co’s get seed capital from Conectando Tu Negocio al Éxito program

Alberto de Jesús, of Caribbean Swine Industry, picks up his first-prize win.

An agricultural business, a company that designs and develops construction systems and an audiology clinic were the three big winners of the Conectando Tu Negocio al Éxito program, the entrepreneurial development program created by Liberty Foundation and Grupo Guayacán.

The companies received seed capital totaling $100,000 and in-kind prizes valued at $150,000 due to their outstanding participation in the program, the companies stated.

Caribbean Swine Industry, established in Utuado, won first place, taking $50,000 in seed capital. The company raises and sells local pigs with high genetic value, all while using innovative and environmentally friendly techniques.

Coming in second place, with a prize of $30,000 in seed capital, was Zero Damage, a company developed in Isabela that designs and manufactures modular construction systems for prefabricated residential and commercial projects.

In third place, with a prize of $20,000 in seed capital, was Escucha PSC, an audiology clinic located in Cayey that seeks to improve people’s quality of life through screening tests, diagnosis, and treatment of hearing loss and balance disorders.

In addition to the cash prizes, the three winning companies will receive a Liberty Business Package, which includes one year of unlimited Wi-Fi, one year of 400-megabit internet service, and four unlimited fixed lines in Puerto Rico and the United States. They will also receive a one-year subscription to a Liberty video package with Ultimate programming for one TV, as well as 200 advertising spots of 30 seconds each to be broadcast over the Liberty networks. Furthermore, Liberty will produce advertising spots for each company.

The surprise winner was Piketú, a Bayamón-based company that manufactures 100% natural hot sauces free of artificial preservatives or vinegar. It received a special prize, which includes a 15-second advertising spot and 100 advertising spots.

Conectando tu Negocio al Éxito provided business mentoring and support to 100 emerging businesses in the fields of education, health care and social welfare, arts and culture, and environmental protection. These are the pillars that guide Liberty Foundation’s community initiatives.

“All of the winning companies contribute to Puerto Rico’s social well-being, which is one of the pillars of our foundation. The seed capital awarded empowers them with an even greater growth potential, which has the ripple effect of stimulating the country’s economic activity — one of the main objectives of our foundation’s entrepreneurship initiatives,” said Naji Khoury, president of Liberty Foundation.

“Moreover, all of these entrepreneurs have demonstrated that innovation is key to the success of any business, regardless of its size or the products and services it offers,” he said.

“This unprecedented partnership has allowed us to impact 100 businesses throughout Puerto Rico,” said Laura Cantero, executive director of Grupo Guayacán. “The collaboration with Liberty Foundation gave us the opportunity to reach businesses we had previously not been able to serve through our other programs, significantly increasing our impact.”

“This program also opens doors for these entrepreneurs to participate in other entrepreneurial education programs that can guide them throughout the different stages of their growth,” she said. “We’re grateful to Liberty Foundation for their vision, support and trust, and for daring to dream of what we can accomplish together…. This is just the beginning.”