In-Brief

3 Puerto Rico nonprofits raise $2.2M through Airbnb fundraising initiative

Michelle Kantrow-Vázquez July 21, 2021
Casa Sin Fronteras runs emotional support programs that benefit children in Arecibo and nearby areas.

Three Puerto Rico-based nonprofits — CMV Casa sin Fronteras, La Maraña, and the Programa de Educación Comunal de Entrega y Servicio Inc. — have raised a combined $2.2 million over the past three years through the Airbnb Community Fund.

The fund was created to distribute $100 million over 10 years to organizations that are strengthening communities around the world, including $10 million distributed during 2021, Airbnb said in a press release.

The three local nonprofits are part of the inaugural grant cycle, which includes more than 150 organizations from more than 40 countries and six continents. 

These organizations are working to meet unprecedented needs brought about by the pandemic and focusing on this year’s themes: COVID-19 relief; economic empowerment; and education. 

CMV Casa sin Fronteras raised $47,399, La Maraña raised $491,864, and the Programa de Educación Comunal de Entrega y Servicio Inc. (also known as P.E.C.E.S) raised nearly $1.7 million.

To determine how to direct the grants, Airbnb turned to community Airbnb leaders and worked with its program partner, GlobalGiving, to gather a list of global organizations working to meet the needs established.

Michelle Kantrow-Vázquez
Business reporter with 27 years of experience writing for weekly and daily newspapers, as well as trade publications in Puerto Rico. My list of former employers includes Caribbean Business, The San Juan Star, and the Puerto Rico Daily Sun, among others. My areas of expertise include telecommunications, technology, retail, agriculture, tourism, banking and most other segments of Puerto Rico’s economy.
mkantrow@newsismybusiness.com
