Type to search

Featured General Biz News

31 teams will validate business ideas in 14th edition of I-Corps PR

Contributor April 21, 2022
From left: Patricia Ramírez and Katerina Sánchez, program manager of Grupo Guayacán.

Grupo Guayacán announced the selection of 31 teams of entrepreneurs to participate in the 14th edition of the I-Corps Puerto Rico idea validation program (I-Corps PR).

Women-led teams represent the majority — 18 — of the current cohort, Grupo Guayacán confirmed. The virtual training and idea validation workshops began on April 1 and will extend for two months with the support of 22 mentors.

“We have a very diverse group of participants, with 78 people who will directly benefit from the program to validate business ideas in the health, education, technology, solid waste management, and agriculture industries,” said Patricia Ramírez, I-Corps program manager.

“The past has demonstrated that future business leaders will emerge from this cohort of entrepreneurs, and we are convinced that the program will provide them with the necessary skills to develop their business ideas,” she said.

The cohort is Grupo Guayacán’s first program in 2022, which it will follow up with the completion of the participant selection process for its Guayacán Venture Accelerator program. Meanwhile, the call for the EnterPRize business competition remains open until today.

“Each of our programs play an important role in developing our entrepreneurs and their contribution to the Puerto Rican economy,” said Laura Cantero, executive director of Grupo Guayacán.

“For example, in 2021, Guayacán directly supported 73 companies through all its programs, offering more than 620 contact hours in training and mentoring services and granting more than $290,000 in seed capital,” she said.

“These 73 businesses represent nearly 1,100 direct jobs and generate an aggregate sales volume of approximately $90 million. This demonstrates that our programs have a real impact on the lives of our entrepreneurs, their communities, and our economy,” Cantero said.

Author Details
Contributor
Author Details
This story was written by our staff based on a press release.
collaborator@newsismybusiness.com
Tags:

You Might also Like

Grupo Guayacán opens annual call for I-Corps PR program
Contributor February 8, 2022
Visa, Grupo Guayacán partner to accelerate growth of Puerto Rico’s fintech sector
Yamilet Aponte-Claudio February 1, 2022
Grupo Guayacán awards $247K in seed capital to local enterprises
Contributor December 3, 2021
Grupo Guayacán joins Para la Naturaleza to promote environmental conservation
Contributor November 29, 2021

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

QUOTE OF THE WEEK

“By joining AT&T Mobility of Puerto Rico with Liberty Puerto Rico, we can offer more benefits, more services, and more convenience to our customers.

 

— Naji Khoury, CEO of Liberty Puerto Rico.

Related Stories

Grupo Guayacán opens annual call for I-Corps PR program
Visa, Grupo Guayacán partner to accelerate growth of Puerto Rico’s fintech sector
Grupo Guayacán awards $247K in seed capital to local enterprises
Grupo Guayacán joins Para la Naturaleza to promote environmental conservation
More about NIMB

©2021 News is My Business. All Rights Reserved.