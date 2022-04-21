31 teams will validate business ideas in 14th edition of I-Corps PR

From left: Patricia Ramírez and Katerina Sánchez, program manager of Grupo Guayacán.

Grupo Guayacán announced the selection of 31 teams of entrepreneurs to participate in the 14th edition of the I-Corps Puerto Rico idea validation program (I-Corps PR).

Women-led teams represent the majority — 18 — of the current cohort, Grupo Guayacán confirmed. The virtual training and idea validation workshops began on April 1 and will extend for two months with the support of 22 mentors.

“We have a very diverse group of participants, with 78 people who will directly benefit from the program to validate business ideas in the health, education, technology, solid waste management, and agriculture industries,” said Patricia Ramírez, I-Corps program manager.

“The past has demonstrated that future business leaders will emerge from this cohort of entrepreneurs, and we are convinced that the program will provide them with the necessary skills to develop their business ideas,” she said.

The cohort is Grupo Guayacán’s first program in 2022, which it will follow up with the completion of the participant selection process for its Guayacán Venture Accelerator program. Meanwhile, the call for the EnterPRize business competition remains open until today.

“Each of our programs play an important role in developing our entrepreneurs and their contribution to the Puerto Rican economy,” said Laura Cantero, executive director of Grupo Guayacán.

“For example, in 2021, Guayacán directly supported 73 companies through all its programs, offering more than 620 contact hours in training and mentoring services and granting more than $290,000 in seed capital,” she said.

“These 73 businesses represent nearly 1,100 direct jobs and generate an aggregate sales volume of approximately $90 million. This demonstrates that our programs have a real impact on the lives of our entrepreneurs, their communities, and our economy,” Cantero said.