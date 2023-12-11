Grupo Guayacán awards $270K in seed capital to 15 emerging co.’s

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Lavanda Holistic Clinic's Keily Matos and Cristina García receive their awards.

This year’s 18th edition of Grupo Guayacán’s EnterPRize business competition awarded more than $270,000 in seed capital to 15 Puerto Rico-based companies, most of which are led by women, the organization announced.

In addition to the possibility of competing for seed capital, the entrepreneurs received business education and mentoring to develop their businesses.

The winners were announced at the EnterPRize Awards Ceremony, where they graduated from the program, during which a brief preview of the organization’s 2024 fundraising plans was also shared.

Lavanda Holistic Clinic, a mobile acupuncture and alternative medicine clinic, emerged as the top winner, securing first place with a $25,000 prize. It also won the $20,000 Health Innovation award, sponsored by MCS Foundation, and the $5,000 True Self Award from True Self Foundation, making it the recipient of the largest seed capital in this edition.

As the first-place winner, Lavanda Holistic Clinic also received a Sayl Gaming Chair sponsored by MOS Collection.

Agribusiness operation De Mi Tierra a Mi Pueblo won second place with a $15,000 prize. Little Things and Moy Studio tied for third, receiving $5,000 each.

Little Things, a product, decoration and furniture design and manufacturing company, also won the Investors’ Choice Award with $9,300 and the Sí Se Puede Award with $20,000, sponsored by Oriental, making it the company to raise the next largest amount of seed capital.

Like Lavanda Holistic Clinic, Little Things received a one-year membership from Asociación Hecho en Puerto Rico. As recipients of the main awards, Lavanda Holistic Clinic, De Mi Tierra a Mi Pueblo, Little Things, and Moy Studio sewing school also received advertising space sponsored by BMedia Group.

These four companies received a special recognition from the Department of Economic Development and Commerce, receiving $2,500 each.

“These companies are now part of the ever-growing Guayacán network, where great alliances and collaborations have been formed, putting everything that the EnterPRize program proudly promotes into practice,” said Laura Cantero, executive director of Grupo Guayacán.

“We’re excited to continue supporting entrepreneurs in making their dreams a reality through this successful program that has proven to be one of the most well-rounded resources for developing entrepreneurs in Puerto Rico,” Cantero added.

Six other companies received special awards of $20,000 in seed capital each. Piketú, a company that makes gourmet hot sauces, won the Scale Up award given by Popular and its StartUp Popular program. Environmental & Safety Engineering Solutions, offering services and consulting on environmental compliance in manufacturing, won the Uno con el Ambiente Award sponsored by FirstBank.

The nonprofit organization Ciudad Museo, which restores abandoned public spaces, was the winner of two awards: Arts and Culture, sponsored by Fundación Ángel Ramos, and the True Self Social Impact award, sponsored by the True Self Foundation. Terminal34, a technology academy, was recognized with the Student Entrepreneur Award, sponsored by EO Puerto Rico. Finca El Edén, an agricultural company, won the Agrifood Entrepreneur award sponsored by Puerto Rico Farm Credit and Walmart.

Meliora Centrum, a company that offers therapeutic services using virtual reality technology, was recognized with the Innovation and Technology award sponsored by Assurant, Ferraiuoli LLC, and Liberty Puerto Rico. Selenia Beauty, a nail polish making studio and nail care line, won the Woman Entrepreneur award, sponsored by Aerostar Airport Holdings, Darjo Foundation, Familia Díaz Rivera, Fusion Distribution Group, and TOTE Maritime.

CUVRO won $10,000 with the Fintech: Defining the Future of Payments Award from Visa, and Los Pleneros de la Cresta won the Sembrando Futuro award from Grupo Guayacán with $5,000.

Bilingual Dietitian received a brand redesign for its nutritional therapy services valued at $15,000 from Mampostea’o, and co.co.haus and co.lab provided a collaborative workspace valued at $6,000.

Llegó La Hierba, an agricultural business, won the Finca Explora Award from the Puerto Rico Techno-Economic Corridor valued at $25,000.