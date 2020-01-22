32 semi-finalists pitch their business ideas to Rising Entrepreneurs program

January 22, 2020 153

The Bravo Family Foundation’s Rising Entrepreneurs Program officially kicked off with 32 teams that presented their innovative companies to a panel of judges during an event on Jan. 21.

The groups that where pre-selected through an open call announced in October 2019, had three minutes to talk about their businesses and answer questions led by the panel.

At the end of January, the Bravo Family Foundation team — a philanthropic entity founded by Puerto Rican businessman Orlando Bravo — will select between 10 and 12 of the 32 teams and will give those winners a one-time seed grant of $30,000; access to committed mentors; individualized attention from experts; and access to Bravo’s Mayagüez-based office hub throughout the duration of the program, which will last four months.

“We feel proud of all the entrepreneurs who presented their companies. We saw young people prepared and confident about showcasing their ideas,” said Bravo, founder of the Bravo Family Foundation.

“Puerto Rico has a huge pool of human talent with great potential and through this program we are committed to be an essential part of their future,” he said.

“Now, more than ever, we need to create this type of environment that provides knowledge, access, and capital to help leaders to move forward with their business ideas in Puerto Rico,” he added.

Bravo, David Scudellary, vice-president of PSP Investments, Eduardo Emanuelli, founder of EF Group and Blanca Santos, CFO of Bravo Family Foundation were part of the panel of judges during the pitches.

The group of experts will evaluate each proposal and based on criteria will choose the businesses that will move on to the next phase. The curriculum will begin in February and will finalize in May 2020.

The Rising Entrepreneurs program will support teams that are in the early and mid-stage phase of developing a technological service or product, to create a more inclusive and sustainable tech ecosystem in Puerto Rico.

Its objective is to promote business creation within recent graduates and young professionals of Puerto Rican heritage, living in or willing to move to Puerto Rico.

The program prioritizes companies that are currently developing technological and innovative ventures and will focus on the fundamentals of how to run an effective business.

The group of innovators and entrepreneurs that exposed their business pitch were: Asset Shelf; BASED LLC; BeeSmart Rx; BookSloth; BrightTech Solutions; CINCO Engineering; Delos; Fastender; FiberWolf LLC; Insu Health Design, Inc.; Kamshare; Local Guest LLC; Momentum Creative Labs; Mukaro; NouvaTech; Outcome Project; PrivacyWall; Radarize; Sunne Labs Corporation; SRG Studios; Synchrolog; TurboWell LLC; VeoVeo Studios; BRAVO Tip or Pay; Pratian LLC; Raincoat; Sharp Focus VR; Skootel; terrafirma; Applivio; Spotin LLC; and IGENAPPS.

