4 Puerto Rico farms to split $770K from USDA

Nestor Reyes Farm & Associate Inc. in Río Grande received $250,000 for producing and marketing packaged eggs.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has allocated a combined $770,000 to four agricultural projects in Puerto Rico to help them expand their markets and strengthen supply chains, confirmed Maximiliano J. Trujillo, USDA Rural Development’s state director for Puerto Rico.

In all, the agency financed projects in 27 states and Puerto Rico.

The local projects receiving Value-Added Producer Grants (VAPG) are: