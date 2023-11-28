4 Puerto Rico farms to split $770K from USDA
The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has allocated a combined $770,000 to four agricultural projects in Puerto Rico to help them expand their markets and strengthen supply chains, confirmed Maximiliano J. Trujillo, USDA Rural Development’s state director for Puerto Rico.
In all, the agency financed projects in 27 states and Puerto Rico.
The local projects receiving Value-Added Producer Grants (VAPG) are:
- Finca Luis Roig Inc., in Yauco, was awarded $250,000 for processing and marketing packaged roasted coffee. This project is expected to preserve 10 jobs.
- Nestor Reyes Farm & Associate Inc. in Río Grande received $250,000 for producing and marketing packaged eggs. The eggs will be sold in translucent cartons with branding, labels and nutritional information, ready for commercialization. This initiative is expected to create 10 jobs.
- Loyd Sanabria-Hernández, an agricultural producer from Salinas, was granted $250,000 to process and market packaged and classified raw table eggs.
- De Mi Tierra A Mi Pueblo Corp., in Caguas, received $20,000 for processing and marketing packaged coriander.
