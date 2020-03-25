$500K grant will kick-start telemedicine, telehealth programs in Puerto Rico

The Puerto Rico Science, Technology and Research Trust and the Puerto Rico Public Health Trust announced the start of a pilot project to establish local telemedicine and telehealth programs, with a $500,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture grant.
With the
funding, the nonprofits will buy specialized equipment that will allow remote
health services to be offered in the Castañer communities in Lares, Florida,
Rincón, Arroyo, Las Marías, Maricao and Culebra.
The Puerto
Rico Public Health Trust’s telemedicine program has joined forces and
established collaborations with providers, payers and health service
administrators to offer medical services to people who live in remote
communities and need specialized medical services, it said.
The Health Department,
the University of Puerto Rico School of Medicine, the 330 Centers, AARP Puerto
Rico, and public, private and nonprofit
organizations have contributed their knowledge and experience to develop a
project to address the problem of lack of access to health services in Puerto
Rico, Health Trust Acting Director José F. Rodríguez-Orengo said.
“After
hurricanes of 2017 in Puerto Rico, the fragility of the health system and the
need for access to medical specialists were exposed,” he said.
“In
Puerto Rico, getting an appointment with a specialist doctor can take more than
three months. This time is critical for those people who suffer from multiple
chronic and complex conditions, in which the accurate diagnosis and proper
treatment and in time can save the patient’s life,” Rodríguez-Orengo said.
“A real
solution to tackle and solve this problem is telemedicine,” he said.
Meanwhile, Dr.
Wendy Matos-Negrón, who runs the new telemedicine program, said her main
objective will be to reduce the waiting time so that people can receive
services by specialized physicians on time.
“The most
important thing is that those people who lack financial resources, a medical
plan and transportation can be treated remotely in their health service center,
where they are usually treated,” she said.
As part of the
Health Trust’s initiatives, a telehealth program will be launched to offer educational
activities and interventions on some 10 health-related subjects on to how to
prevent diseases and promote a healthy lifestyle in vulnerable communities.
This service
will expand the knowledge and scope of health services where schools, community
centers, health facilities and communities will be impacted. The telehealth
program is a way to remotely train and educate groups of people on various
topics on disease prevention, protection and health promotion, the nonprofit’s
officials said.
Comment here