Science Trust to host 1st Health & Research Summit

Science Trust CEO Lucy Crespo

The Puerto Rico Science, Technology and Research Trust will host its inaugural Health and Research Summit on Oct. 26 at the Caribe Hilton Hotel in San Juan.

The event is open to those interested in public health and research and is presented by the Science Trust’s three programs: The Public Health Trust, the Vector Control Unit, and the Puerto Rico Consortium for Clinical Investigation.

The Health and Research Summit aims to unite medical groups, health professionals and the public to promote knowledge sharing, collaboration and innovation. The agenda includes presentations, panel discussions and continuing education sessions highlighting the latest advancements in the field.

Some of the topics to be explored include: “Introduction to mosquito-borne arbovirus in Puerto Rico,” “Mental health in Puerto Rico and the role of public health,” “Advances in precision medicine,” “Management of insecticide resistance,” “Strengthening clinical research,” and “Research on obesity: a researcher’s perspective.”

Experts in their respective fields including Kenneth Ramos, Glorisa Canino, psychologist Johnny Fritz, Paloma Alejandro, Oscar Soto-Raíces, Maribel Campos, Carmen Albizu, Ibis Carrión, Nayda Román, Mirelsa Modestti and Dennis Romero will participate as panelists in plenary and concurrent sessions.

The summit reflects the Science Trust’s mission “to advance Puerto Rico’s economy and the well-being of its citizens through innovation, science, technology, research and public health initiatives.”

“The time has come to hold a massive Health and Research Summit, which serves as a bridge to all the topics of our programs and brings access to the knowledge acquired to interested audiences, in the disciplines that are practiced,” Science Trust CEO Lucy Crespo said. “The intention is to connect and grow, sharing practices and promoting collaborations, which every day achieve a healthier Puerto Rico.”

Each Science Trust program will provide tailored content for its specific audience.

The Puerto Rico Consortium for Clinical Investigation will offer information and continuing education in clinical research, with a focus on precision medicine and obesity management.

“We want to increase the audience’s knowledge about advances and new trends in research with emphasis on precision medicine and research for the management of patients with obesity, and promote a space to share with experts in these topics,” said Amarilys Silva, executive director of PRCCI.

“We will be sharing information and experiences that expand knowledge and help save lives, while continuing to develop more partnerships inside and outside of Puerto Rico,” she added. Physicians attending the event can earn up to four hours of continuing medical education credits through the Ponce Medical School Foundation.

The Public Health Trust “will serve as a platform to address mental health issues in Puerto Rico, featuring evidence-based data and expert-led discussions on topics such as antisocial behavior, depression and isolation, burn-out and compassion fatigue in health professionals and substance abuse, among others, from a sensitive, honest and much-needed framework,” said Marianyoly Ortiz, executive director of the program.

The Puerto Rico Vector Control Unit and the Puerto Rico Vector Management Association will conduct specialized training on mosquito biology and ecology, larvicide use, and insecticide resistance, featuring experts from the Southeastern Center of Excellence in Vector Borne Disease.

“Dengue cases in the archipelago are on the rise and our goal is for all municipal employees and other professionals working in vector control to be prepared to inform and help their communities protect themselves,” said Grayson Brown, entomologist and executive director of the Vector Control Unit.

“In addition, we will have suppliers of products and equipment to make their contacts and know what’s new on the market, all in one place,” he noted.

The summit, which runs from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., will feature calibration of sprinkler equipment and present the Alfredo Casta Award to honor excellence in vector management. It expects to draw around 500 participants, from scientists and health professionals to students and academic leaders.

“We recommend purchasing your tickets early and if you want to be a sponsor, contact us through our website and/or via email. This event is one of a kind and no one should miss it,” Crespo said.