Type to search

Biz Views

Op-Ed: The importance of keeping your phone’s operating system up to date

Contributor September 21, 2023
Keeping your operating system up to date is a key factor that will help your device perform at its best.

Keeping your operating system updated is a key factor that will help your device perform at its best. This is something that does not take long to do and helps correct errors and addresses potential security issues. Here, Liberty shows you how to do this.

Depending on your device’s operating system, follow these steps to download and install the updates. The most recent version for Android phones is 13, while iOS 17 for iPhone is currently available.

Updating the operating system is very simple. If you have an iPhone, follow these steps:

  1. Connect the device to a power outlet and connect to the internet via Wi-Fi.

  2. If you need to back up your phone, use iCloud or your computer to create a backup of your device.

  3. Go to “Settings,” then “General.” Under “General,” select “Software Update.” That is where you will see whether your system is up to date or if you have a pending update.

  4. If the latest update is available, click to install it.

  5. Select “Download and Install.” Your device will ask you to enter your security code. Press “Install Now.” Your device will let you know as soon as the update is ready and your operating system will be updated when you see the “iOS is up to date” message on your screen.

The procedure to update Android’s operating system can differ based on the model and manufacturer, but it generally consists of these steps:

  1. Select “Adjustments” or “Settings.” 

  2. Then “About the device.”

  3. Select “Software Update.”

  4. Depending on your operating system, you will either see “Install now,” “Restart and install” or “Install system software.”

Liberty offers several tips that will help you to keep your operating system up to date so you can get the best performance possible from your device. Find them on Facebook, Instagram, X (formerly Twitter) and YouTube. You will also find a comprehensive educational content section on this topic available here.  

Follow the #LibertyTeEnseña hashtag on social media and learn more about its products and services on Instagram, Facebook, YouTube and website, Liberty Puerto Rico.

Author Details
Contributor
Author Details
This story was written by our staff based on a press release.
collaborator@newsismybusiness.com
Tags:

You Might also Like

Practical Techie: Android remains stronger in user war with Apple OS
Rafael Matos June 15, 2022
Popular launches Mi Banco ‘app’ for Android devices
Michelle Kantrow-Vázquez November 5, 2012
iGenApps solution lets users make-their-own mobile ‘apps’
Michelle Kantrow-Vázquez October 11, 2011
Nielsen: AT&T smartphone users more satisfied with handsets vs. other carriers
Michelle Kantrow-Vázquez October 1, 2011

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

QUOTE OF THE WEEK

Sponsored by RSM

Through this historic collaboration agreement between the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority, the damage caused to the Guajataca dam by Hurricane María will be permanently repaired.

Josué A. Colón-Ortiz, executive director of the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority, on the initial work order exceeding $50 million for engineering and risk analysis, marking the beginning of $1 billion in repairs for the dam.

 

 

.

Related Stories

Practical Techie: Android remains stronger in user war with Apple OS
Popular launches Mi Banco ‘app’ for Android devices
iGenApps solution lets users make-their-own mobile ‘apps’
Nielsen: AT&T smartphone users more satisfied with handsets vs. other carriers
More about NIMB

©2021 News is My Business. All Rights Reserved.