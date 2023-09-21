Type to search

In-Brief

USDA allocates $1.2M to UPR campuses through 3 programs

NIMB Staff September 21, 2023
The University of Puerto Rico in Río Piedras is one of three campuses that will receive funding.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) National Institute of Food and Agriculture has awarded nearly $1.2 million to the University of Puerto Rico campuses in Río Piedras, Mayagüez and Utuado to increase capacity, strengthen and support infrastructure, and support student-centric activities and scholarships.

The federal agency distributes the funding via three programs: Distance Education Grants (DEG), Resident Instruction Grants (RIIA), and Agriculture and Food Sciences Facilities and Equipment (AGFEI).

The DEG program strengthens the ability of higher education institutions in insular areas to carry out resident instruction, curriculum and teaching programs in food and agricultural sciences using distance education technology. 

RIIA projects enhance educational capacities, draw and support students in food and agricultural sciences at both undergraduate and graduate levels, and run scholarship programs for training in these fields. Meanwhile, AGFEI projects are geared toward acquiring or improving facilities or vital equipment for agricultural research.

Under the DEG program, the UPR in Río Piedras received $200,000 to develop a genomics and bioinformatics for insular agriculture and food science, while the Mayagüez Campus will receive $190,595 to implement a case study methodology in distance learning for agribusiness courses.

Under RIIA, the UPR’s Utuado Campus was assigned $198,806 to develop a chemistry and horticulture education project with medicinal plants, while the Mayagüez Campus was assigned $200,000 to develop a project titled “Empowering future professionals: A multidisciplinary approach toward agriculture 4.0 career readiness in Puerto Rico.”

Under AGFEI, the Mayagüez Campus will receive $199,996 to develop power outage solutions and alternatives for its facilities, and another $199,182 for a project named “Improving energy resilience in agricultural laboratory teaching and research.”

Author Details
NIMB Staff
Author Details
This content was produced by News is my Business staff members. Send questions, comments, and suggestions to news@newsismybusiness.com.
http://newsismybusiness.com
news@newsismybusiness.com
Tags:

You Might also Like

3 Puerto Rico entities join to promote education on emerging technologies
Contributor September 21, 2023
UPR-Mayagüez gets $155K grant to promote workplace safety
Contributor September 21, 2023
UPR Mayagüez professor wins $1.25M Moore Foundation grant
NIMB Staff August 25, 2023
UPR Mayagüez gets $375K to advance smart grid technologies
Contributor August 9, 2023

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

QUOTE OF THE WEEK

Sponsored by RSM

Through this historic collaboration agreement between the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority, the damage caused to the Guajataca dam by Hurricane María will be permanently repaired.

Josué A. Colón-Ortiz, executive director of the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority, on the initial work order exceeding $50 million for engineering and risk analysis, marking the beginning of $1 billion in repairs for the dam.

 

 

.

Related Stories

3 Puerto Rico entities join to promote education on emerging technologies
UPR-Mayagüez gets $155K grant to promote workplace safety
UPR Mayagüez professor wins $1.25M Moore Foundation grant
UPR Mayagüez gets $375K to advance smart grid technologies
More about NIMB

©2021 News is My Business. All Rights Reserved.