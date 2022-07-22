$6.8M Tryp by Wyndham hotel opens in the heart of Mayagüez

The pet-friendly property has 51 rooms, including single, double and suites, and amenities such as a swimming pool, gym, market, parking, a business center, and high-speed internet.

With an initial investment of nearly $6.8 million and the creation of more than 40 direct jobs, in addition to the 50 jobs generated in its design and reconstruction stage, the new TRYP by Wyndham Mayagüez hotel opened its doors at the heart of the southwestern town.

The TRYP hotel in Mayagüez offers a new alternative in lodging to visitors to the Porta del Sol Region, said Puerto Rico Tourism Co. Executive Director Carlos Mercado.

The pet-friendly property has 51 rooms, including single, double and suites, and amenities such as a swimming pool, gym, market, parking, a business center, and high-speed internet.

“In addition to the investment and jobs already established, this new property will begin a second phase of expansion, with an additional investment of about $1.6 million planned, which will consist of eight new suites, an activity room and a restaurant, which will be located in the Old Casa Cabaza, whose concept will focus on promoting local gastronomy and beers and rums from the western region,” said Mercado.

“It’s gratifying that Puerto Rican entrepreneurs take a step forward in carrying out new projects for the growth and strengthening of the island’s tourism industry that will result in the creation of new jobs and sustained economic development for Puerto Rico,” Mercado said.

Erick Ruiz, developer and owner of the property, said the project has rehabilitated several neighboring properties, creating a multiplier effect in the area.

“This development generates more than 40 direct jobs, in addition to the 50 jobs generated in its design and reconstruction. The new hotel welcomes business travelers as well as families with a unique design and one-of-a-kind amenities,” said Ruiz, of the hotel that is Wyndham’s first property in its “lifestyle” category to open in western Puerto Rico.

The construction of the TRYP by Wyndham Mayagüez hotel was carried out with the incentives available under the Tourism Development Act of 2010, or Act 74-2010, and granted by the Puerto Rico Tourism Co. The application of the act allowed the development company to benefit from its tax credits, which represents a 30% alternative credit on the total of the eligible investment, agency officials explained.