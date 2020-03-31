7 Applebee’s temporarily closing thru end of Puerto Rico’s lockdown

March 31, 2020 238

The management of Apple Caribe, operators of Puerto Rico’s seven Applebee’s restaurants announced the temporary closure of the eateries, affecting 465 employees.

Lizmarie Medina, chief marketing officers of the company, said “we’re putting a pause on our operations. This unprecedented historical moment of constant changes forces us to make the decision to close temporarily.”

The restaurants were offering pick-up and carry-out service through the first three weeks of the lockdown that began Mar. 15 and has been extended until April 12.

“We’ll be back stronger; with the same ambiance and food that characterizes us when Puerto Rico returns to normal and we beat COVID-19,” she said.

Apple Caribe is part of the Grupo Colón-Gerena, which last week announced an agreement with the owners of the SuperMax grocery chain that has offered work to some 150 employees displaced from local Red Lobster and Sizzler restaurants, run by the group.

This wave of displaced employees will also be eligible to work for SuperMax, she said.

Wendy’s offers discount to first responders

In related news, Grupo Colón-Gerena launched an initiative at its Wendy’s restaurants, offering a 50% discount on its breakfast menu to health and public safety personnel handling the coronavirus (COVID-19) emergency in Puerto Rico.

The unlimited discount on breakfast items is available from 6 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., the company said.

The benefit is exclusively for state and municipal police, nurses, doctors, emergency and hospital staff, paramedics, laboratory technicians, emergency medical and rescue personnel. To get the discount, the person must present valid a valid work ID.