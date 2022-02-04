92%+ of Puerto Rico’s Airbnb hosts are based on the island, company says

50% of hosts identified themselves as women and 19% said they were over 60 years of age.

During a public hearing to evaluate the current situation of the short-term lodging rental market and how it helps the local tourism industry, Airbnb confirmed that more than 92% of hosts on the platform in Puerto Rico are based on the island.

This means that as of Sept. 30, 2021, it is locals who are sharing their spaces to receive tourists, company representative said during a hearing by the House Committee on Tourism and Cooperativism.

According to a survey that Airbnb conducted from Feb. 1, 2021, to March 3, 2021, more than 26% of hosts in Puerto Rico offer spaces in the house where they themselves live.

“We seek to continue collaborating with the Tourism Company and this Legislative Assembly to develop uniform public policies that generate stability and growth for the short-term rentals, as well as promotion of tourism on the island,” said Carlos Muñoz, director of public policy for Airbnb Central America and the Caribbean.

The Airbnb official said the company seeks to work hand in hand with the authorities to jointly develop tourism. In Puerto Rico, Airbnb has collected and remitted to the Puerto Rico Tourism Company (PRTC) more than $20 million in room occupancy tax between January 2020 and September 2021.

This collection has took place during the pandemic “and is how Airbnb has continued to support the recovery of tourism within the island. In fact, Airbnb, is one of the few companies that support lodging in Puerto Rico that collects this tax from tourists visiting these areas,” said.

Meanwhile, during the hearing, it was revealed that women plan an important role in Puerto Rico’s Airbnb operation, with more than 50% signed up as of February 2021.

Another segment that benefits from offering their spaces on Airbnb are adults over 60 years old who represent approximately 19% of the hosts in Puerto Rico.

While Airbnb hosts benefit from participating in the platform, the company also noted that the communities and businesses where they are located also see economic gains.

“The suggestions that hosts give guests to help them live like true locals and fully immerse themselves in the culture of the place are vital to boost economies,” he said. “In fact, more than 99% of hosts surveyed by Airbnb in Puerto Rico said they share recommendations for restaurants, cafes, stores, boutiques, cultural sites, and natural attractions, generating a positive economic impact for the entire community, as guests spend close to $300 per person per day at these locations.”