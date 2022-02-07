InvestPR, Forbes hosting virtual seminar for co.’s looking to innovate, grow

Invest Puerto Rico CEO Rodrick Miller.

Invest Puerto Rico (InvestPR), and Forbes will cohost “Emerging Borders: Exploring Paths of Innovation and Entrepreneurship in Puerto Rico,” a virtual event that explores Puerto Rico as an ideal business destination to establish companies interested in growing and developing innovative projects.

The event, to be held Feb. 8 at 2 p.m. (Puerto Rico time), will feature panel discussions from business innovators and entrepreneurs from across the island and the world. Registration is now open for the free event.

The initiative is part of a concerted effort to further InvestPR’s mission to attract capital investment, foster the creation of new businesses and generate employment on the island.

“With a 60-year history within the bioscience space and efforts in emerging and innovative sectors, from cybersecurity to fintech and developments in gene and cell therapy, Puerto Rico is ready for a new era of growth, one that will transform the island into an ideal destination for companies and entrepreneurs seeking opportunities to grow their businesses and bring their ideas their life,” said Rodrick Miller, CEO of InvestPR.

“This event will help us effectively communicate our message to a new audience of entrepreneurs in forward-looking emerging industries,” said Miller, who will be one of the confirmed speakers.

Joining him will be Mercantile Bank International CEO J. Robert “Bo” Collins, Jr., OcyonBio COO Ricardo Zayas, and Madhu Beriwal, CEO of IEM. Forbes Senior Editor Maneet Ahuja will moderate the discussion.

The event is organized within the context of InvestPR’s recently announced brand campaign “Game Changers, Welcome Home,” which targets business innovators open to growth, interested in relocating their operations, and in search of opportunities in visionary markets like Puerto Rico.

“Our island is home to a new generation of creators and entrepreneurs that are making their mark worldwide. InvestPR is tasked with attracting investment and new businesses to this growing ecosystem, to add and contribute a sustainable economic development for Puerto Rico,” said Miller.

“With events such as this one, we elevate the island’s profile in international markets to attract companies that offer quality jobs while also creating a business destination of the future,” Miller added.