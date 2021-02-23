Type to search

St. Regis Bahia Beach Resort earns new Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star award

Contributor February 23, 2021
The St. Regis Bahia Beach in Río Grande earned a new Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star award and is showcased with other honorees on ForbesTravelGuide.com, the hotel announced.

Forbes Travel Guide, the only global rating system for luxury hotels, restaurants and spas, announced its 2021 Star Awards on Monday.

The St. Regis Bahia Beach Resort is already the Caribbean’s first and only certified Gold Audubon Signature Sanctuary, Puerto Rico’s first AAA Five Diamond rated resort and a 10-time Forbes Travel Guide Five Star rated resort.

“At The St. Regis Bahia Beach Resort, we’re honored to receive our 10th Forbes Travel Guide’s Five-Star Award for the year 2021, especially during these atypical times we’re facing,” said General Manager José M. Torres.

“This recognition is a testimony to the overall excellence of our stunning Resort, with its unparalleled services and amenities, in one of the world’s most beautiful destinations,” he said.

“It’s also, an acknowledgement to the wonderful group of professionals who are part of The St. Regis Bahia Beach Team and a source of inspiration for our commitment of providing our guests with unforgettable experiences,” he added.

Forbes Travel Guide is the authority in five-star service. Properties were inspected prior to the pandemic and when regional restrictions allowed for the safe return of guests.   

The St. Regis Bahía Beach Resort also announced that it has become “Sharecare Health Security Verified” with Forbes Travel Guide.

The comprehensive facility verification helps ensure that guests and travel planners can book with confidence at properties that have appropriate health safety procedures in place, Forbes said.

