A La Orden Discount moving to former Downtown restaurant location in Hato Rey

The family-owned furniture and appliance store A La Orden Discount is moving to the former Downtown location at the Trocadero Diverplex.

Puerto Rican furniture and appliance retailer A La Orden Discount — an industry fixture for 45 years — is moving from where it has done business next to Plaza Las Américas mall for 37 of those years, to a new location in the heart of Hato Rey, this media outlet learned.

The retailer will take over the location formerly occupied by the once-trendy Downtown restaurant and entertainment venue at the Trocadero Diverplex. On its Facebook page, it is already using the “Nos movemos a más” (“We’re moving for more”) slogan.

The furniture store is already announcing its move, saying that its store at Frank Becerra Street will remain closed this week as it packs things up. The new store will open by the end of the month, a source close to the transaction confirmed.

A La Orden Discount’s move comes after contentious and protracted litigation that ended in 2019 with an agreement to sell the plot of land where it stood — facing busy Highways 22 and 18 — to a subsidiary of Empresas Fonalledas, owners of the mall and most of the surrounding properties.

The long-standing store on Frank Becerra Street is already closed as part of its move to the Trocadero Diverplex.

While A La Orden Discount will set up its showroom in Hato Rey, it will keep its inventory at a warehouse at the Amelia Industrial Park, the source said.

“They’re going to use as much as they can of the current structure at the Diverplex because they want to take advantage of the opportunities that they will offer to suppliers, who will have a showroom within a showroom,” said the source, referring to the multi-level setup Downtown had, including a raised stage area.

Aside from A La Orden Discount, the Trocadero Diverplex has also signed on another tenant, Golden Mile Crossfit.

“We are so excited to announce that Golden Mile is now part of the Trocadero Diverplex Building, in front of The Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot,” the gym said on its Facebook page.

“Featuring a new and improved gym with plenty of ways to push your limits and get stronger. We are so excited to complete phase 1 and start work on phase 2. Thank you all for your patience and support during this process,” the gym owners said.

The Trocadero Diverplex is already home to several retailers — West Marine and Boats and More — and a separate source told this media outlet that a drugstore is possibly taking over another space within the strip. Raíces, a restaurant that operated there for some time, is no longer listed as part of the occupants on Trocadero Diverplex’s website.

