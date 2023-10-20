A Michelin-Starred culinary weekend at The St. Regis Bahia Beach Resort

• The beachside dinner on Oct. 6th, became a cultural symphony, with Bomba y Plena performances setting the rhythm, and the melodies of Puerto Rican Cuatros and Guitars enhancing the ambiance.

The St. Regis Bahía Beach Resort, in collaboration with Michelin-starred Chef Danny Lledó, hosted a culinary event over the Oct. 5-8 weekend that blended the history of The St. Regis Bahía Beach, a former coconut and sugar cane farm, with the chef’s Valencian and Portuguese heritage.

Guests embarked on a remarkable culinary journey throughout the weekend, indulging in the coast’s finest ingredients — from fresh seafood and vegetables to the resonant Spanish flavors native to the island. This gastronomic odyssey served as a celebration of the intricate fusion of Portuguese, Valencian and Puerto Rican traditions.

“Reflecting on this exceptional weekend, I’m reminded of the magic that arises when tradition meets innovation. The synergy between the St. Regis Bahía Beach Resort and Chef Danny Lledó provided guests with an unmatched culinary experience. Every detail was steeped in tradition and elevated by innovation,” said Geraldine Farulla, the director of Sales and Marketing at St Regis Bahía Beach Resort.

“This collaboration was a testament to our commitment to offer unparalleled experiences that captivated, immersed, and left a lasting impact on the senses. At the heart of St. Regis Bahía Beach, we don’t just host events, we create memories,” she added.

The events of the weekend were highlighted by three dinners:

A private dinner on Oct. 5, where a select group experienced an intimate setting with an exclusive tasting menu crafted by Chef Lledó himself, all within the luxurious private 5-bedroom residence of St. Regis Bahía Beach.

The beachside dinner on Oct. 6 became a cultural symphony, with bomba and plena performances setting the rhythm, and the melodies of Puerto Rican cuatros and guitars enhancing the ambiance. Chef Lledó took the culinary helm that evening, ensuring a memorable experience for every attendee.

Lastly, the midnight supper on Oct. 7 revived a timeless St. Regis tradition, paying tribute to Caroline Astor. The evening was graced by jazz melodies from Angela Flecha and the iconic St. Regis Champagne Sabering ritual.

As a novel initiative, the resort offered members of the Marriott loyalty program a unique opportunity to be a part of this experience. Through the Marriott Bonvoy Moments platform, members were invited to bid using their Bonvoy Points for a chance to attend these exclusive dinners. This concept, rooted in providing “money can’t buy” experiences, proved to be a significant attraction.

Five members emerged as winners in the exclusive Bonvoy Moments auction. Four of the five couples celebrated their anniversaries, and the fifth marked a birthday. Their prize package included:

A two-night stay in an Oceanfront Suite at the St. Regis Bahía Beach.

Daily breakfast at Seagrapes.

Invitations to both the Beachside Barbecue and Midnight Supper with Chef Lledó.

A private cocktail session with Chef Lledó, during which they had the chance to interact with the chef and received a signed, personalized menu for each couple.

Special amenities each night of their stay.

“The auction elevated the St. Regis Bahía Beach Resort’s commitment to offering unparalleled experiences that leave lasting impressions on the senses,” resort officials stated.

One of the many dishes served at the event. Michelin-starred Chef Danny Lledó Guests mingled with Chef Lledó at one of the dining experiences. A rice dish. A croquette.