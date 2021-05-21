AAFAF trains 100+ public employees on scope, reach of PROMESA in Puerto Rico

AAFAF Deputy Director Julian Bayne and Chief Legal Officer Carlos Saavedra conducted the workshop, which grouped more than 100 public employees.

The Fiscal Agency and Financial Advisory Authority (AAFAF, in Spanish) held its first workshop organized by the Institute for Professional Training and Public Fiscal Governance, targeting all chief legal officers of the Commonwealth’s government agencies.

The Institute seeks to address the need to develop and train government human resources on fiscal, economic and governance matters, particularly on current fundamental topics such as the Puerto Rico Oversight, Management, and Economic Stability Act (PROMESA), AAFAF Executive Director Omar J. Marrero said.

“In this first workshop, we were able to meet with all the chief legal advisors of our government to provide them guidance on the scope of, and compliance with PROMESA. Specifically, we focused on sections 204, 205 and 207 of the federal statute, as well as important details on the powers of the Oversight Board,” he said.

“At AAFAF, we want to develop professionals and human resources of excellence that contribute to a government administration where transparency, performance, sensibility, and fiscal responsibility prevail,” Marrero added.

The Institute will continue to design training curriculums and coordinate offerings such as seminars, trainings, conferences, visits, and activities for government employees, Marrero said.

AAFAF will organize the second workshop to inform the heads of government agencies on the distribution processes for the third federal stimulus package of the American Rescue Plan of 2021, Marrero anticipated.

This story was written by our staff based on a press release.