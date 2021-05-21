Type to search

In-Brief

El Conquistador Resort in Fajardo reopens after near 4-year closure

Contributor May 21, 2021
Share
As part of this first phase, guests will be able to use the Coqui Water Park and the parking facilities.

The Conquistador Resort, which was battered and shut down by Hurricane María in September 2017, will reopen partially, following COVID-19 protocols.

During a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the historic property, owners Royale Blue Hospitality Group, which bought the property in 2019, confirmed that in the initial phase, 230 of the 700 rooms will be available. The rooms have been partially remodeled, and all have views of the Atlantic Ocean.

The re-construction plans extend until the end of 2022, when all of the rooms will be fully renovated at an investment of some $220 million in private capital.

“Beyond the opening of this hotel, this is a new resurgence for the island. The inauguration of El Conquistador Resort opens the doors to hundreds of conventions that may once again consider Puerto Rico as their destination,” said Ángel Antonio Fullana, president of Royale Blue Hospitality Group.

“We’re the only resort on the island with more than 100,000 square feet of activity rooms, which makes us extremely attractive for these types of conventions,” he said.

As part of this first phase, guests will be able to use the Coqui Water Park and the parking facilities free of charge, as well as explore a new gastronomic offer, namely a redesigned Las Brisas Courtyard Café, El Cafecito, the Splash Bar and the Oasis Bar and Grill, and the Café Bella Vista.

Meanwhile, hotel officials confirmed that the Palomino island facilities that it offers guests will be ready by mid-July.

Author Details
Contributor
Author Details
This story was written by our staff based on a press release.
collaborator@newsismybusiness.com
Tags:

You Might also Like

El Conquistador Resort to host job fair on Mar. 11-13
Contributor March 10, 2021
Facebook includes Gustazos in global success stories list
Michelle Kantrow-Vázquez April 21, 2015

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

QUOTE OF THE WEEK

“By joining AT&T Mobility of Puerto Rico with Liberty Puerto Rico, we can offer more benefits, more services, and more convenience to our customers.

 

— Naji Khoury, CEO of Liberty Puerto Rico.

Related Stories

El Conquistador Resort to host job fair on Mar. 11-13
Facebook includes Gustazos in global success stories list
More about NIMB

We are:
©2020 News is My Business. All Rights Reserved.