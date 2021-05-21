El Conquistador Resort in Fajardo reopens after near 4-year closure

As part of this first phase, guests will be able to use the Coqui Water Park and the parking facilities.

<a href="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=clk&aid=605954&oid=26020&wd=300&ht=250&pair=as" target="_blank"><img style="border:0;max-width:100%;height:auto;" src="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=img&aid=605954&oid=26020&wd=300&ht=250&pair=as" alt="i" width="300" height="250"/></a>

The Conquistador Resort, which was battered and shut down by Hurricane María in September 2017, will reopen partially, following COVID-19 protocols.

During a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the historic property, owners Royale Blue Hospitality Group, which bought the property in 2019, confirmed that in the initial phase, 230 of the 700 rooms will be available. The rooms have been partially remodeled, and all have views of the Atlantic Ocean.

The re-construction plans extend until the end of 2022, when all of the rooms will be fully renovated at an investment of some $220 million in private capital.

<a href="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=clk&aid=706635&oid=26020&wd=300&ht=250&pair=as" target="_blank"><img style="border:0;max-width:100%;height:auto;" src="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=img&aid=706635&oid=26020&wd=300&ht=250&pair=as" alt="i" width="300" height="250"/></a>

“Beyond the opening of this hotel, this is a new resurgence for the island. The inauguration of El Conquistador Resort opens the doors to hundreds of conventions that may once again consider Puerto Rico as their destination,” said Ángel Antonio Fullana, president of Royale Blue Hospitality Group.

“We’re the only resort on the island with more than 100,000 square feet of activity rooms, which makes us extremely attractive for these types of conventions,” he said.

As part of this first phase, guests will be able to use the Coqui Water Park and the parking facilities free of charge, as well as explore a new gastronomic offer, namely a redesigned Las Brisas Courtyard Café, El Cafecito, the Splash Bar and the Oasis Bar and Grill, and the Café Bella Vista.

Meanwhile, hotel officials confirmed that the Palomino island facilities that it offers guests will be ready by mid-July.

Author Details Author Details Contributor Author Details





This story was written by our staff based on a press release.