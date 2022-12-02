Type to search

El Conquistador Resort opens $3M marina in Fajardo

Contributor December 2, 2022
The revamped marina project encompassed remodeling all its spaces, restructuring electrical service, and building new slips.

El Conquistador Resort unveiled its recently remodeled $3 million marina, marking the latest development in the hotel’s ongoing reconstruction.

The revamped marina project encompassed remodeling all its spaces, restructuring electrical service, and building new slips, of which there are 29 that can accommodate ships of up to 75 feet in length, hotel officials said.

“Our vision for this new space is that the docks are used as an extension of our rooms, they can be rented for nights, and their crew can enjoy all the hotel areas,” said Jack Slim, general manager of the property, adding that the facility “brings a completely different focus than what Puerto Rico is used to.”

El Conquistador Resort in Fajardo reopened in May 2021, after a four-year closure, as News is my Business reported.

Meanwhile, the resort took the opportunity to officially launch its new membership service for Puerto Rico residents. The membership club, in addition to allowing its members to use and enjoy all the hotel amenities, offers discounts on food, drinks, golf and stays, Slim said.

“El Conquistador Resort is moving forward with its evolution, and we want to expand our services. We designed a complete program for members, where everyone in the family can enjoy and create memories that last a lifetime,” said Slim.

Members of El Conquistador will be able to use the facilities of the marina during the day, in specific docks and enjoy the Coqui Water Park, take a dip in Palomino, and have lunch in one of the hotel’s restaurants.

Last week, the Puerto Rico Housing Department announced the allocation of $50 million of CDBG-DR recovery funds for the development of the El Conquistador Resort Hotel project as part of the Economic Development Investment Portfolio Program (IPG), as News is my Business reported.

This story was written by our staff based on a press release.
collaborator@newsismybusiness.com
