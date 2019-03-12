Abarca extends deadline to apply for ‘Community Better Care Program’

March 12, 2019 98

Abarca has extended until Mar. 14 the deadline to apply for the “Better Care Community Program,” a philanthropic initiative that aims to support nonprofit, health-related organizations that work to improve the quality of life of their communities on the island.

Through the “Better Care Community Program,” designed and managed entirely by Abarca employees, three nonprofits will be selected to receive funding and support through consistent volunteer work for a period of up to three years.

A committee of Abarca employees will select 10 finalists from the organizations applying for the program. Finalists will be asked a short video detailing their proposed initiatives. The videos will be evaluated by the staff, who will vote to elect the best candidates based on the potential impact on the community, alignment with Abarca’s core values and volunteer opportunities for Abarca employees.

“The initial response of the nonprofit sector to our call fills us with enthusiasm, because it confirms that there are many organizations that, like Abarca, are committed to improving the quality of health services,” said Nayda Rivera, Abarca pharmacist and director of the selection committee.

“We want to ensure that all eligible organizations complete their application and participate for the opportunity to be part of the ‘Better Care Community Program’,” she said.