October 9, 2018 166

Applications for Parallel18‘s sixth generation are open until Oct. 15th, the Puerto Rico-based accelerator announced.

Leading up to the deadline, P18 will have an informational session to answer questions today at 6 p.m. at their Santurce offices.

The Puerto Rico-based accelerator is looking for innovative projects with a global vision that have traction and are scaling their sales or operations.

P18 selects up to 40 startups from all over the world, and offers a $40,000 grant, mentorship, business connections, and free workspace for 20 weeks in San Juan for five months. In addition, selected companies have access to an network of corporate contacts, mentors, and investors.

Founders interested in being part of the accelerator need to apply online on or before Oct. 15th at midnight.

“I’m thrilled to open applications for the sixth cohort of international startups. The network and experience of P18 has proven to be valuable assets for founders ready to scale globally,” said Sebastián Vidal, executive director of P18.

“Meanwhile, Puerto Rico offers the right conditions for growing teams to thrive in a multicultural environment,” he said.

P18 is an international accelerator for innovative high-impact ventures that can leverage Puerto Rico as a platform to expand their business to new markets, particularly the United States and Latin America.

Twice a year, P18 launches a global call for applications. Startups interested in joining the program are reviewed by an international panel of judges to select up to 40 companies each round. Since its creation in 2015, P18 has received 2,741 applications from more than 60 countries, and 119 companies have completed the program so far.

For more information about the informational session, please visit the event’s page on Facebook or write to cobi@parallel18.com.