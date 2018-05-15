Carolina mayor named to national EPA Advisory Committee and Subcommittee

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) recently announced the appointment of Carolina Mayor José Carlos Aponte-Dalmau to Puerto Rico’s Local Government Advisory Committee and Small Community Advisory Subcommittee.

The 33-member LGAC, which Aponte-Dalmau joins, helps EPA develop strong partnerships with local governments to provide more efficient and effective environmental protection at the community, state, and federal level.

“It is truly an honor to be able to collaborate with EPA’s effort to ensure public health and optimal manage of environmental problems,” Aponte-Dalmau said.

“Carolina has surpassed many obstacles to become an effective example of recycling management and has achieved true balance between economic growth, infrastructure development and the ecological protection that guarantee the resilience of natural resources,” he said.

The town’s flood mitigation plan proved to be effective during the recent hurricane heavy rains benefiting thousands of citizens that, for years, had to overcome flood damages, he said.

“Our experience has made us stronger and wiser when developing safety approaches to environmental issues,” said Aponte-Dalmau, who has also been appointed to the Small Community Advisory Subcommittee, which helps EPA develop robust partnerships with small communities to address environmental and public health issues.

“EPA’s efforts to protect public health and the environment are most effective when the Agency works cooperatively with state and local governments,” said EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt. “I look forward to working with the committee members on important environmental issues while developing stronger and more robust partnerships across states, tribes, and local communities.”

“EPA is committed to partnering with Puerto Rico’s dedicated local leaders as we work to address our toughest environmental and public health challenges,” said Pete López, EPA Regional Administrator.

“I have had the honor of personally meeting with Mayor Aponte-Dalmau as EPA continues to assist Puerto Rico in hurricane recovery and improving the management of solid waste across the island. His dedication and passion for service is unmatched,” López said.