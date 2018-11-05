4 federal agencies grant $54.7M in funds for ongoing recovery efforts 

November 5, 2018 155

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, the Department of Agriculture, the Defense Logistics Agency and U.S. Department of Commerce Minority Business Development Agency recently allocated $54.7 million in funds for Puerto Rico, Resident Commissioner Jenniffer González said.

When broken down, $1.2 million in funds were assigned through Agriculture’s Rural Development agency to the town of Juana Diaz under the Community Facilities Direct Loans and Guaranteed Loans program.

“This allocation of funds from USDA will help finance the acquisition of vehicles and heavy equipment that will serve the residents of Juana Diaz,” she said. “This will help the municipality to better serve health, safety and security needs of its constituents.”

Health and Human Services allocated $380,741 for cancer cause and prevention research for the Comprehensive Cancer Center of the University of Puerto Rico for the Implementation of School-Entry Policies for Human Papillomavirus Vaccination program.

On the other hand, the U.S. Department of Commerce Minority Business Development Agency awarded a Broad Agency Announcement of $273,793 in funds to the Puerto Rico Products Association that will be allocated to the Disaster Readiness Initiative. This award will run through Aug. 31, 2019.

Finally, the Defense Logistics Agency awarded a maximum of $52.92 million in funds for a small business in Camuy. Aurora Industries, LLC will be responsible for the delivery of flame-resistant coats for the Army Combat Uniform and the project is expected to be completed by April 29, 2021, González said.