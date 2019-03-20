Agrohack conference to focus on future of food, medicinal cannabis

March 20, 2019 40

With the purpose of advancing the agriculture industry through innovation, the most important conference on agricultural innovation and technology will take place on Saturday, April 6, in the Puerto Rico Convention Center, organizers announced.

As in previous years, the event will connect, empower and strengthen relationships in and outside the industry to boost its contribution to the island’s economy.

Agrohack returns with a bigger, global vision. This year the event, which brought together more than 1,000 people in 2017, is

expected to attract some 2,000 participants who are passionate about agricultural development and sustainability and the emerging technologies driving these.

Agrohack will present topics relevant to various agricultural sectors and feature speakers from Puerto Rico and the U.S. mainland. Among this year’s topics are the future of food, community agriculture, smart agriculture with the IoT (Internet of Things), the medical marijuana phenomenon, local production, export opportunities, and urban agriculture in unusual spaces.

More than 40 speakers will share their knowledge before an audience of farmers, agri-entrepreneurs, agronomists, educators, students, food executives, suppliers, distributors, vendors, journalists, government officials, transportation companies, and technology providers, among others.

“We’re very excited to present the 3rd edition of this summit,” said Carlos R. Cobián, founder of Cobian Media and Agrohack. “We’re witnessing an agricultural renaissance led by a new generation that is using a creative, innovative and entrepreneurial approach.”

The event will include hands-on workshops, mentoring sessions, exhibitions, and a market and expo that will bring together more than 200 companies and farmers. Local entrepreneurs will be able to present their ideas and new products to the public and connect with potential allies. Participants will have the opportunity to be mentored by experts and have their proposals validated.

Agrohack also will sponsor young agricultural talent with its scholarship: Agroboricua Rebirth. Agrohack invites students and young professionals interested in agriculture and in learning and performing as future industry leaders to attend the event, learn, connect and empower themselves with the tools that will be provided.

“This third edition of Agrohack focuses on the global knowledge and opportunities available in the agriculture industry,” said Perla Sofía Curbelo, Agrohack content co-producer.

“It should be noted that there are four global trends that are defining projects and leading investments in agriculture: climate change, global population growth [there will be an additional three billion people to feed by 2050], more people living in cities [since 2014 more than 50 percent of the global population lives in cities, according to the United Nations’ Food and Agriculture Organization], and fewer farmers producing food,” she added.

Agrohack is founded on three pillars: agribusiness, agricultural innovation and food technology. The conference gathers and spreads knowledge, experience and information on emerging technologies to promote agriculture as a source of sustainable economic prosperity.