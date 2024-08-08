AI expert to deliver keynote at ‘Men Who Lead’ event today

Dr. Tomás Chamorro-Premuzic

Dr. Tomás Chamorro-Premuzic emphasizes the importance of emotional intelligence and preskilling.

Dr. Tomás Chamorro-Premuzic, the chief innovation officer at ManpowerGroup, recommends that to be more successful in the workplace amid the growing use of artificial intelligence, people should focus on acquiring in-depth knowledge, skills that are hard to imitate by the technology, valuing face-to-face experiences and reducing double standards.

ManpowerGroup operates in more than 75 countries and territories. In Puerto Rico, it has been providing human resources solutions for 65 years and has offices in San Juan, Hormigueros and Manatí.

Chamorro-Premuzic is a psychologist recognized as an international authority on the human-AI interface, as well as in talent management and leadership development.

He explained during his keynote speech to members of the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM-PR) that there are myths about what this technology was projected to do versus what has actually occurred in the workplace.

He highlighted that in 2013, it was predicted that 40 to 50 professions would be eliminated within a decade, but the actual number by 2023 was only 4%. Additionally, he said, data show that AI does not eliminate careers completely but rather tasks within existing jobs, requiring a reevaluation of how to add value to these careers.

“AI eliminates fewer jobs than predicted, and when it does eliminate positions, it creates many jobs more quickly. The problem is that people who lose their jobs are not automatically prepared to enter these new jobs,” Chamorro-Premuzic said.

“Hence the importance of not only reskilling and upskilling but also preskilling, which means trying to predict which skills will be needed. It’s not about hiring people for the skills they have, but for their potential to develop skills to be a future employee,” he added.

Chamorro-Premuzic, who is a professor of business psychology at University College London and Columbia University, dispelled the myth that AI creates biases, saying that it can be a valuable tool for detecting related issues in the workplace.

Chamorro-Premuzic pointed out that productivity has increased with AI by 30% to 40%, but it is not necessarily reinvested in work but spent on social media. This is why 70% of U.S. workers say they are distracted, a problem that costs $650 billion in productivity losses.

He recommended enhancing skills that are harder for AI to copy, such as emotional intelligence and empathy, deep knowledge, valuing analog experiences and connections, and increasing ethical standards. He said that AI is like the “fast food’ of knowledge and that deep expertise will be more valued.

He will be the keynote speaker at the second edition of the Men Who Lead event, “Unveiling Men’s Leadership Edge,” today, Thursday, Aug. 8, at Los Chavales restaurant from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. in San Juan’s Hato Rey sector. The Men Who Lead initiative was founded by CEO Frances Ríos of Women Who Lead and the W Certified Company program. The event will be held in Spanish.

Chamorro-Premuzic has authored several books and more than 200 scientific articles. His latest book is “AI, Automation, and the Quest to Reclaim What Makes Us Unique.” Previously, he held academic positions at New York University and the London School of Economics and has lectured at Harvard Business School, Stanford Business School, London Business School, Johns Hopkins, IMD, and INSEAD.

He was also the CEO of Hogan Assessment Systems. Additionally, he contributes to Forbes, Harvard Business Review, The Guardian, and Fast Company and has made more than 100 media appearances, including on CNN and the BBC.

His work has received awards from the American Psychological Association and the Society for Industrial and Organizational Psychology, of which he is a distinguished fellow.