Type to search

Featured Small Business

CUD Commercial Bridge Tampa to promote business exchange

NIMB Staff August 8, 2024
United Retailers Association (CUD) President Lourdes Aponte-Rodríguez

Speakers include leaders from Tampa, Orlando and Puerto Rico.

Puerto Rico’s United Retailers Association (CUD, in Spanish) announced that the CUD Commercial Bridge Tampa event will be held for the first time in its namesake Florida city. The goal is to promote economic development and commercial exchange between Hispanic entrepreneurs from Puerto Rico and Tampa.

The free event will take place Thursday, Aug. 8 at the Hillsborough Community City in Ybor City starting with a networking session at 8:30 a.m., followed by presentations from 9 a.m. to noon by experts and leaders from government entities in Tampa and Puerto Rico.

CUD President Lourdes M. Aponte-Rodríguez encouraged “the entire Hispanic community in the Tampa area and its surroundings to take part in this event, which will provide them with the necessary information for their plans to open and expand between both regions.”

Speakers include leaders from Tampa, Orlando, and Puerto Rico: Maribel Garrett, community outreach coordinator for the City of Tampa; Bonnie Yauilla, business diversity specialist for Tampa International Airport; Hector Bauzá, president of the Puerto Rican National Chamber of Commerce; Horacio Maysonet, CEO of Cyber Security Solutions; and Dagmari Melendez, president of Accounting Express de Puerto Rico. 

Additional speakers are Jorge Cruz, CEO of Marketing Innovations Group; José Bello, community outreach officer for Encore Bank; Brett Simons, international business manager for the Tampa Bay Economic Development Council; and Diana Walker, special projects coordinator for Minority and Small Business Economic Development for Hillsborough County.

“The hope is to serve as a bridge for entrepreneurs in their desire to grow and take their businesses to the next level, taking advantage of the resources and incentives offered by the city of Tampa, Hillsborough County and Puerto Rico,” the San Juan-based organization stated.

This is the second event in as many months that the CUD holds in Florida. In June, it hosted the CUD Business Journey 2024 in Orlando, which gathered entrepreneurs from several sectors of Florida and Puerto Rico at the GuideWell Innovation Center in Orlando.

Author Details
NIMB Staff
Author Details
This content was produced by News is my Business staff members. Send questions, comments, and suggestions to [email protected].
http://newsismybusiness.com
news@newsismybusiness.com
Tags:

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPONSORED QUOTE OF THE WEEK

Quote of the Week sponsor.

“Our mission at the Trust is to invest, facilitate and develop the capabilities necessary to continuously advance Puerto Rico’s economy and the well-being of its citizens through innovation-based enterprises, science, technology, research and public health.

 

Helping researchers find new routes for their inventions is a vital task that we are very pleased to do, as it yields significant returns on investment and generates new intellectual property for science and the economy.”

 

– Lucy Crespo, chief executive officer of the Puerto Rico Science, Technology and Research Trust, referring to the nonprofit’s commitment to supporting researchers, as is the case with the EnTRUST Life Science Accelerator boot camp, which awards $75,000 each to five teams for their potential in technology transfer and commercialization.

More about News is my Business

Follow us on X (Twitter):
©2024 News is My Business. All Rights Reserved.