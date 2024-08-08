Bootcamp, Hackathon announced to train blockchain developers on Solana

Keiko Yoshino, executive director of the Puerto Rico Blockchain Trade Association

The free event will offer workshops, project-based learning sessions and lectures by veteran developers.

The Puerto Rico Blockchain Trade Association (PRBTA) is holding a summer bootcamp and hackathon aimed at training emerging developers in blockchain development on the Solana platform. The event will take place starting Aug. 24.

The free educational event will offer practical workshops, project-based learning sessions and lectures by experienced blockchain developers. The initiative aims to improve the skills of new developers and strengthen the Solana developer community by increasing the number of competent blockchain developers.

“Fostering the development of new blockchain skills is crucial for technological innovation and the economic growth of Puerto Rico. Initiatives like this bootcamp have the potential to transform the local economy by training future tech leaders,” said Keiko Yoshino, executive director of the association.

The Bootcamp will begin on Aug. 24 with an initial meetup to socialize and learn more about the bootcamp and hackathon at Engine-4. On Aug. 31, the online bootcamp will start, where participants will learn the basics of Solana “at their own pace,” the association said. From Sept. 6-8, the in-person hackathon will take place, where developers will test their skills by creating prototypes.

Blockchain developers specialize in creating and maintaining decentralized applications using blockchain technologies. The PRBTA explained that these applications are “secure, transparent and tamper-resistant, making them ideal for a wide range of industries, from finance to supply chain management.”

Solana is a third-generation blockchain, “faster and cheaper than predecessors like Bitcoin and Ethereum,” the association said. “It’s currently the third largest cryptocurrency by market cap. Solana supports developers in building fast, scalable applications, making it a practical choice for modern blockchain needs.”

The association noted that the bootcamp has several objectives. First, it seeks to train developers by improving their skills through practical workshops and lectures on Solana blockchain development. Second, it aims to strengthen the community by increasing the number of competent developers and consolidating the local and Latin American Solana developer community. Finally, the bootcamp aspires to drive innovation by promoting the creation of robust applications on the Solana platform.

“This bootcamp is an opportunity for developers in Puerto Rico to learn from industry experts and acquire skills in blockchain, a growing field. We look forward to seeing how this initiative can transform the Solana developer community and foster innovation in our region,” said Pedro Cruz, the lead instructor and director of Education at PRBTA.

The association pointed out that Cruz is a senior software engineer with more than a decade of experience at large companies such as IBM and Snap Inc., as well as several startups.