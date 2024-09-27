Ironhack expands AI School in Puerto Rico to boost tech talent

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Ironhack students during an AI School session in Puerto Rico.

The initiative aims to train 1,000 locals and develop 50,000 tech professionals by 2030.

Celebrating its first anniversary in Puerto Rico, Ironhack is expanding its AI School on the island with the goal of impacting 1,000 individuals in the coming years.

“With 98% of leaders prioritizing artificial intelligence, this expansion aims to advance Puerto Rico’s tech ecosystem by meeting the growing demand for specialized talent in AI and related fields,” the technology education startup said in a news release.

Through a strengthened partnership with Puerto Rico’s Department of Economic Development and Commerce (DDEC, in Spanish), Ironhack said it is committed to supporting the development of 50,000 new technology professionals by 2030.

The company said this will be achieved by retaining local talent, empowering employers, promoting innovation, and enhancing training and job opportunities to lower the current 60% talent departure rate.

Since August 2023, Ironhack Puerto Rico has graduated nearly 100 students in web development, data analytics, UX/UI design and AI, collaborating with partners such as the DDEC, Banco Popular, and Next Level Solutions.

Ironhack said that one standout success story is Roxangélica Rolán, a finance professional turned salesforce developer at Banco Popular. After graduating from Ironhack’s Web Development bootcamp under the 21st Century Techforce initiative, she secured her new role within a month.

To further expand AI education and “future-proof the local workforce,” Ironhack has developed a program that includes both in-person and remote options. The program is aligned with market intelligence provider IDC’s projection of a $19.9 trillion economic impact by 2030 and includes:

1. Executive education: Connecting local leaders with AI experts to develop effective AI strategies.

2. Industry-aligned bootcamps: Training 40 participants in AI engineering, data science and machine learning, with graduates committing to community mentorship.

3. AI short courses for professionals: Specialized training for 200 professionals in sectors such as human resources and marketing to leverage AI technologies effectively.

Ironhack Puerto Rico seeks to create a multiplier effect, fostering the next generation of AI talent. Co-founder and co-CEO Ariel Quiñones expressed his excitement: “We are excited to expand our impact in Puerto Rico, offering high-quality educational programs that meet current and future market demands and impacting over 250 professionals from executives to developers.”