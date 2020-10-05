Airbnb banning overnight reservations during Halloween weekend

October 5, 2020 346

Airbnb announced it will ban overnight reservations for Halloween weekend on all home listings in the United States, including Puerto Rico, or Canada.

Additionally, it confirmed it will boost “existing protections and technologies aimed at stopping as many large gatherings as possible that weekend.”

Airbnb guests will not be able to make overnight reservations for entire home listings on Oct. 30 or Oct. 31, anywhere in the United States, including Puerto Rico, or Canada, the platform stated.

It will cancel and refund guests for previously booked reservations on that weekend. It will also pay for guest refunds in full, which means that hosts that have confirmed the cancellation of reservations will still get paid.

“Most guests are respectful of our hosts’ homes and neighbors, and we understand that this initiative will disrupt many overnight bookings that may not have led to parties,” Airbnb said in a statement.

“This action is designed to help protect our hosts and the communities in which they live. Also, we will introduce additional measures to supplement the two-night minimum to stop as many large gatherings as possible,” it said.

To further curtail parties on Halloween weekend, Airbnb will expand the radius of its technology that restricts certain local and last-minute bookings by guests without a history of positive reviews on Airbnb.

“Additionally, as the weekend approaches, we plan to remind guests who make successful reservations between Oct. 28 and Nov. 1 that holidays are not allowed on listings,” it said. “Also, they will be asked to certify that they understand that they may be kicked out of Airbnb or face legal action if they violate Airbnb’s party rules.”