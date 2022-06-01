Airbnb features several properties in Puerto Rico to celebrate Father’s Day

Rufinka in Río Grande.

Father’s Day is celebrated every third Sunday in June in Puerto Rico and other parts of the world. The weekend can open the possibility of a family vacation to celebrate.

To make it easier for travelers to discover millions of unique shared spaces they never knew existed, property rental platform Airbnb has introduced a new way to search in its categories.

The platform now features 56 categories that organize shared spaces based on style, location, or proximity to a travel activity. If the father being celebrated is interested in surfing, cabins, natural parks, or unique spaces, they can be found on the platform.

“And for this very special occasion, we inspire you with some of the best rated spaces on the Airbnb platform through which you can share unforgettable moments with your father and the whole family,” it added, listing several go-to locations throughout Puerto Rico.

Rufinka, Río Grande

This is a container in Río Grande Puerto Rico, converted into a home with a large terrace and views of El Yunque and the coast. The property is described as a “quiet place with a refreshing breeze to enjoy and relax.”

Secret Garden Escape, Luquillo

Del Mar in Luquillo is described as “a place to celebrate with your father and the nature lovers, the laid back, the business father looking to relax after a long day, and a great place to replenish his energy.”

A block away from the property is Fortuna beach, and a short walk will lead to where the Mameyes river meets the Atlantic Ocean.

En lo alto de la colina, Aguada

It is a first level apartment of a “big and beautiful house located in an amazing panoramic view area in Aguada” that is described as ideal for couples, families, or a small group of friends. The property merges the countryside with access to west coast beaches and restaurants.

Casa Serranía, Jayuya

Casa Serranía is located between the mountains of the central mountain range of Puerto Rico, featuring a landscape and views of the coast of the metropolitan area, from the hill.

Suite Farm Bienteveo, Naranjito

The property has two independent farm suites in a 15-acre land with walking trails and access to a natural river.

“This is the ideal place to take a breather from life’s stressors, to enjoy a private space where you can recharge and let nature inspire your visit’s purpose. Farm suite Bienteveo is in a beautiful ridge with ample views of the amazing landscape,” Airbnb stated.