Airbnb guests want outdoor spaces when visiting Puerto Rico

An Airbnb survey revealed that nearly 60% of guests prefer staying in private spaces on the platform for group accommodations.

The short-term rental platform revealed trends and popular destinations for travelers.

Short-term rental operator Airbnb announced a nearly 20% increase in family searches for outdoor spaces among travelers planning to visit Puerto Rico this summer.

Airbnb said that the preferred domestic destinations for locals include Caguas, Boquerón, Cabo Rojo, Patillas, Carolina and Lajas. And the top international destinations for Puerto Ricans are Medellín, Colombia; Paris; London; Madrid; and Bogotá, Colombia.

A company survey of guests revealed that nearly 60% prefer to stay in a space on the platform to have a private place for their group.

Moreover, more than 70% of guests stated that traveling with Airbnb provides a closer connection to the local culture than staying in a hotel or resort.

“Not only are Airbnb accommodations in more authentic neighborhoods, but many of the platform’s stays have incredible character and offer insight into local tastes and passions,” the platform noted.

During its announcement, Airbnb indicated that more than 80% of its bookings are group trips.