Airbnb launches tech in Puerto Rico to help combat disruptive parties

A recent global pilot of the system saw a reduction in reports of parties, Airbnb said. (Credit: Monkey Business Images | Dreamstime.com)

Short-term rental platform Airbnb announced it has launched reservation screening technology designed to reduce the risk of disruptive parties, following a recent global pilot of this technology that saw a reduction in party reports.

The system aims to help reduce the risk of disruptive parties on Airbnb by taking steps to identify potential higher-risk reservations and prevent those bookings from being made, officials said.

The technology looks at factors relating to the guest’s account and their booking that may indicate a higher risk for this type of incident. These factors include things like the length of the trip, the distance to the listing, and whether the booking is on a weekend or a weekday, among other considerations.

The progress in bringing this technology to Puerto Rico follows the codification of Airbnb’s party ban last year. Since being implemented in August 2020, there has been a global 55% drop in party reports on the platform in two years, the company said.

“We want to help hosts and neighborhoods in Puerto Rico enjoy the benefits of local tourism while taking steps to crack down on bad actors and behavior unwelcome on Airbnb or in the communities we serve,” said Carlos Muñoz, Airbnb’s director of Public Policy and Communications for Central America and the Caribbean.

“We’re optimistic this system will have a positive impact for our Puerto Rican community and support our goal to reduce the risk of safety and property damage incidents on Airbnb,” he added.

If an issue occurs, Airbnb hosts are protected by AirCover, which provides $3 million in damage protection and $1 million in liability coverage. It also includes coverage for loss of income, pet damage and deep cleaning costs.

In addition to Aircover for hosts, Airbnb also offers AirCover for guests, which is included in the reservation and is free.