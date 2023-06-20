Type to search

Featured Tourism/Transportation

Airbnb launches tech in Puerto Rico to help combat disruptive parties

Contributor June 20, 2023
A recent global pilot of the system saw a reduction in reports of parties, Airbnb said. (Credit: Monkey Business Images | Dreamstime.com)

Short-term rental platform Airbnb announced it has launched reservation screening technology designed to reduce the risk of disruptive parties, following a recent global pilot of this technology that saw a reduction in party reports.

The system aims to help reduce the risk of disruptive parties on Airbnb by taking steps to identify potential higher-risk reservations and prevent those bookings from being made, officials said.

The technology looks at factors relating to the guest’s account and their booking that may indicate a higher risk for this type of incident. These factors include things like the length of the trip, the distance to the listing, and whether the booking is on a weekend or a weekday, among other considerations.

The progress in bringing this technology to Puerto Rico follows the codification of Airbnb’s party ban last year. Since being implemented in August 2020, there has been a global 55% drop in party reports on the platform in two years, the company said.

“We want to help hosts and neighborhoods in Puerto Rico enjoy the benefits of local tourism while taking steps to crack down on bad actors and behavior unwelcome on Airbnb or in the communities we serve,” said Carlos Muñoz, Airbnb’s director of Public Policy and Communications for Central America and the Caribbean.

“We’re optimistic this system will have a positive impact for our Puerto Rican community and support our goal to reduce the risk of safety and property damage incidents on Airbnb,” he added.

If an issue occurs, Airbnb hosts are protected by AirCover, which provides $3 million in damage protection and $1 million in liability coverage. It also includes coverage for loss of income, pet damage and deep cleaning costs.

In addition to Aircover for hosts, Airbnb also offers AirCover for guests, which is included in the reservation and is free.

Author Details
Contributor
Author Details
This story was written by our staff based on a press release.
collaborator@newsismybusiness.com
Tags:

You Might also Like

Airbnb’s private room offer grows by 40% in Puerto Rico
Contributor May 4, 2023
Airbnb expands safety feature as solo travelers to Puerto Rico rise 15%
Contributor March 30, 2023
Airbnb: Family booking growth exceeds 130% in Puerto Rico
Contributor March 10, 2023
House Bill looking to regulate short-term rentals draws mixed reactions at hearing
Contributor February 23, 2023

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

QUOTE OF THE WEEK

Sponsored by RSM

“The nine economic sectors measured in our survey have positive hiring outlooks this quarter. It’s very important for strategies to be focused because there are many opportunities for those looking for work in Puerto Rico.”

— Alberto Alesi, general manager of ManpowerGroup for Mexico, the Caribbean and Central America

Related Stories

Airbnb’s private room offer grows by 40% in Puerto Rico
Airbnb expands safety feature as solo travelers to Puerto Rico rise 15%
Airbnb: Family booking growth exceeds 130% in Puerto Rico
House Bill looking to regulate short-term rentals draws mixed reactions at hearing
More about NIMB

©2021 News is My Business. All Rights Reserved.