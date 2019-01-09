Copa Airlines recognized as ‘most punctual airline in the world’

January 9, 2019 148

Copa Airlines has been named “the most punctual airline in the world” and, for the sixth consecutive year, as “the most punctual airline in Latin America,” by aeronautical analysis companies Official Airline Guide of London and FlightStats, respectively, the carrier announced.

The distinctions were granted after evaluating top airlines’ global punctuality performance during 2018 — one of the most relevant metrics of the commercial aviation industry, the company said.

“We’re very proud to receive this important recognition, which is a direct result of the Copa Airlines team’s work, dedication and commitment, proving that Panamanians and Latin Americans can be top providers of world class-service,” said Pedro Heilbron, CEO of Copa Airlines.

“I also want to highlight the vital work the Civil Aviation Authority contributes to our operation, such as the work performed daily in the control tower, the Air Control Center, and the Tocumen International Airport, entities that have facilitated the necessary conditions to achieve the best level of punctuality in the industry,” he said.

According to the figures provided by OAG, after analyzing 57 million flight records from 250 airlines, between Jan. 1 and Dec. 31, 2018, Copa Airlines recorded the highest rate of punctuality in the industry at a global level, with 89.79 percent, becoming the first Latin American airline in history to receive this recognition.

Meanwhile, FlightStats determination stemmed from results from the monitoring of approximately 120,000 flights per day, operated and served by hundreds of airlines and airports. The selection was based on analysis of flight status and arrival data from more than 600 global sources, including civil aviation authorities, airports and third parties.