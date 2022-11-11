Alivia Health Named W Certified Co. for 2nd year in a row

76% of the workforce at Alivia Health are women.

Puerto Rican pharmacy network Alivia Health has been recognized for the second consecutive year as W Certified Company by the organization Women Who Lead, which acknowledges companies in Puerto Rico as preferred employers for working women.

“One of our greatest reasons for pride is to have in our Alivia Force an excellent group of professional women who every day contribute to fulfill our mission of putting our patients first. They are essential for us as a company to provide the best service and develop innovative health solutions that simplify and promote the health of our communities,” said Hari Sabnani, CEO of Alivia Health.

This distinction is an effort of Women Who Lead, which seeks to highlight those companies in Puerto Rico that women prefer as a place of employment. According to the organization’s website, the list of companies aims to highlight leaders for their commitment to promoting more inclusive organizations.

As a company with 76% women across its several business units, Alivia Health promotes female inclusion in all its processes and initiatives. Among the benefits for the Alivia Force, several lines were revised to meet the specific needs of the company’s colleagues.

Campaigns have been worked on to promote the leadership and professional growth of women in the company, such as the Leaders Academy; 85% of the more than 70 new positions created in the organization were awarded to female talent. Additionally, it is encouraged to include among partners and supplier companies led by women entrepreneurs.

“We’re aware that inclusion is not merely something to promote in speeches and campaigns, but that we live daily the pride of developing our Female Force,” added Sabnani.

According to the Women Who Lead website, a W Certified Company is a unique assessment program that takes the organizational temperature of female talent wants and needs so that business leaders can attract, retain and promote women to leadership roles.

“We;re very proud of you and your team for being selected for your female talent as a company committed to the inclusion of women,” according to the document notifying Alivia Health of having been selected once again for this distinction.