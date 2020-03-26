Triple-S launches mobile app for prescriptions home delivery

March 26, 2020 44

Triple-S Salud announced the launch of “Triple-S at Home,” a platform that allows members of its commercial and Medicare Advantage plans to order, manage and schedule home delivery of their prescription drugs through a mobile application.

The launch moved ahead of schedule in response to the COVID-19 outbreak to give members an additional option to get their medications without having to leave their homes.

“We’re facing an unprecedented health challenge. Our goal is that our members continue to take care of their health without having to leave their homes to get their medicines,” said Madeline Hernández-Urquiza, president of Triple-S Salud and Triple-S Advantage.

“Triple-S at Home’ simplifies all the steps to manage medications and is the first mobile app that provides home-delivery service of prescription drugs,” she said, underscoring that this initiative represents an additional alternative and convenience to current pharmacy services, and members can decide when to use each option.

The app, which is available for iPhone and Android, is backed by Puerto Rican companies Alivia Health, Evertec and Islandwide.

“Aware that expanding access to prescription drugs has never been more important, we worked with Triple-S Salud to develop ‘Triple-S at Home’,” said Jason Borschow, president of Abarca, the company in charge of developing the technological solution.

“It has taken long hours of work for our tech team, but there is no greater satisfaction than providing alternatives so that patients no longer have to put themselves at risk to get their prescription drugs,” he said. “That is precisely Abarca’s purpose, to improve the healthcare experience for everyone.”

Triple-S explained that Alivia Health, a local company that manages a network of pharmacy services in Puerto Rico, will be responsible for processing and preparing the medications for ‘Triple-S at Home’ users through Alivia Home Delivery.

For its part, local logistics company Islandwide will offer the delivery service, under strict security measures, to patients who use the application. Meanwhile, transaction processing company Evertec will provide the application’s payment platform.

Delivery service for “Triple-S at Home” is available for most Triple-S Salud and Triple-S Advantage plans. Medications can be delivered directly to the patient’s home, office, or any preferred location. At the moment, the delivery area excludes Vieques and Culebra.

However, Hernández-Urquiza said the companies are working on expanding services to the island municipalities.

Digital prescription processing

The “Triple-S at Home” mobile app will process digital prescriptions sent by the doctor, as well as paper prescriptions sent as a picture by users. When the prescription is received, the app registers and processes it.

Once authorized, the user receives a notification and the medication will appear in the shopping cart. At that time, the user selects the medication and pays for the order.

In the next screen, the user chooses the date, time and place of delivery. In addition, users will be able to manage prescriptions for their health plan dependents under the age of 18.

“We’re very pleased to join Triple-S Salud and all the business partners that make ‘Triple-S at Home’ possible because for us, the patient comes first,” said Hari Sabnani, president of Alivia Health.

“These days, innovation makes a big difference in patient care, not only because it simplifies life, but because it saves lives. All our pharmacists and technical staff are ready to receive and process prescriptions, with the excellence and specialization that we are known for,” Sabnani said.