Allergy and Immunology Summit slated for Oct. 26

to educate local allergy doctors in the most advanced practices and treatments,
the Puerto Rican Association of Allergy Physicians (AMPA) will host the Allergy
and Immunology Summit Oct. 26, at the Embassy Suites Hotel in Isla Verde.
“Research
from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows that allergies
in children, for example, have increased by approximately 50 % in recent years,”
APMA President Rafael H. Zaragoza said.
“In
Puerto Rico we have the additional problem of the accumulation of trees and
debris during the hurricane season and the rapid recovery of fungal spores that
exacerbate allergies in the population,” he said. “The factors that exacerbate
allergies are complex but so are the many advances in this field. Therefore, it
is important that all allergist doctors meet in this important activity.”
During
the convention, cutting-edge topics in allergy treatments and results of new
studies will be presented. A group of experts will present 12 conferences on
recent studies related to the main factors that spur allergies in the island’s population
and will also discuss the latest trends in diagnosis, treatment, and
prevention. All these conferences count for continuing education credits.
For
For more information, or to register,
