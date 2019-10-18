Allergy and Immunology Summit slated for Oct. 26

October 18, 2019 131

Seeking

to educate local allergy doctors in the most advanced practices and treatments,

the Puerto Rican Association of Allergy Physicians (AMPA) will host the Allergy

and Immunology Summit Oct. 26, at the Embassy Suites Hotel in Isla Verde.

“Research

from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows that allergies

in children, for example, have increased by approximately 50 % in recent years,”

APMA President Rafael H. Zaragoza said.

“In

Puerto Rico we have the additional problem of the accumulation of trees and

debris during the hurricane season and the rapid recovery of fungal spores that

exacerbate allergies in the population,” he said. “The factors that exacerbate

allergies are complex but so are the many advances in this field. Therefore, it

is important that all allergist doctors meet in this important activity.”

During

the convention, cutting-edge topics in allergy treatments and results of new

studies will be presented. A group of experts will present 12 conferences on

recent studies related to the main factors that spur allergies in the island’s population

and will also discuss the latest trends in diagnosis, treatment, and

prevention. All these conferences count for continuing education credits.

For

more information, or to register, click HERE.